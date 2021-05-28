Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Analysis, Top Companies, Market Shares, Product Cost and Forecasts to 2026

Advance Market Analytics recently released Autonomous Construction Equipment Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Autonomous Construction Equipment Market research“, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Autonomous Construction Equipment Market predicted until 2026.

Autonomous construction equipment, also known as driverless construction equipment is equipment that is capable of sensing its environment and moving and doing construction tasks with little or no human input. Autonomous construction equipment has the capability to do complex jobs and increase productivity as well as safety. Increased US infrastructure spending drives the demand and upsurging commercial and residential construction projects across the United States are the major drivers fueling the growth of the market.

On 27 Jan. 2021, SANY recently demonstrated the capabilities of a driverless fleet of pavers and rollers in China. The fleet consisted of two pavers, two single drum rollers, two tire rollers and one double-drum roller. The unmanned machines were used for compacting as well as cement-treated paving on the main road leading to Xiongâ€™an New Area, which is a part of the newly named China (Hebei) Pilot Free Trade Zone where construction work is in high demand.

Terex Corporation (United States),Bobcat (United States),Deere and Company (United States) ,Cummins (United States),Caterpillar Inc. (United States),SANY America Inc. (United States),JCB (United Kingdom),Liebherr-International AG (Germany),Komatsu Limited (Japan),Volvo Group (Sweden),Doosan Corporation (South Korea),Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan),

Type (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), Application (Road Construction, Building Construction, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors), Equipment Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment)

Technological Advancements Such As Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Increased US Infrastructure Spending Drives the Demand

Upsurging Commercial and Residential Construction Projects across the United States

Autonomous Equipment can Improve Productivity by Doing Complex Tasks Coupled with Increase the Safety

The myth about Labor Unemployment

Autonomous Equipment in Construction Could Boost Safety

Legalization of Driverless Vehicles across the Many US States

The Future of Construction is Digital

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key sources are industry professionals in the Autonomous Construction Equipment industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Autonomous Construction Equipment companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

