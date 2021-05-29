Global Commercial Helicopter Market Report 2021 | Latest Development Trends, Top Key Players Analysis and Future Growth Till 2027

The global Commercial Helicopter Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Commercial Helicopter market include Airbus SE, AVIC, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Kaman Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MD Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Company, Russian Helicopters, and Textron Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing usage of helicopters in different areas, like tourism, medical and emergency rescue services, transportation, and offshore helicopter services are primarily accelerating the demand in the market. Development of new models of helicopters by the key market players along with advanced equipment for enhancing situational awareness is further propelling the demand. However, stringent emission norms and high cost associated with helicopters is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, the replacement of aging commercial helicopters is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Commercial Helicopter.

Market Segmentation

The entire commercial helicopter market has been sub-categorized into maximum takeoff weight and number of engines. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Maximum Takeoff Weight

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

By Number of Engines

Single-Engine

Multi-Engine

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Commercial Helicopter market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

