Truck Platooning Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

Truck clustering can be defined as connecting two or more trucks in convoy using an automated driving assistance system and a vehicle-to-vehicle connection solution. Vehicles participating in the truck cluster stay close when connected to certain parts of the road drive. The platoon leader’s tank acts as the leader, and the tank behind the leader reacts to and adapts to the movement of the leading vehicle. The driver of the truck that follows is always in control and can start or drive independently at any time.

Key players including AB Volvo, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Meritor Wabco, Navistar International Corporation, OTTO Technologies, PelotonTechnology, Scania AB, and others holds major truck platooning market share.

Truck Platooning market is segmented based on technology, platooning type, communication technology, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot warning (BSW), global positioning system (GPS), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist (LKA), and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Truck platooning industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Truck Platooning Market Report

1. What was the Truck Platooning Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Truck Platooning Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Truck Platooning Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Truck Platooning market.

The market share of the global Truck Platooning market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Truck Platooning market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Truck Platooning market.

