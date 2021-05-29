New Report: Germany Online Casino Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Germany online casino market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Germany’s laws for online gambling are too strict and thus led to unregulated and illegal marketplace for online casino. Schleswig-Holstein in the Germany’s only city where online casino playing is legal. Therefore, Schleswig-Holstein managed to issue 50-ish licenses to online sportsbooks and casinos. 22 Bet Casino, betway, Spin Casino, and 10 Cric casino are the major online casinos in the country.

The growing popularity for online casino, rising interest of players in country towards the playing of online casino, and changing regulation to make online casino legal in country by 2021 are expected to be the key factors contributing towards the high growth of the online casino market in Germany. In 2018, Prime Ministers of each of Germany’s Federal States have agreed to change gambling regulations in order to allow online casino and sports betting. The prime ministers have similar consent of a single statement to make online casino legal in country by July 2021. The introduction of new online casinos regulations in Germany are expected to increase the number of revenues coming from the Germany online casino market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

Germany Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

