Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global anesthesia face masks market is estimated to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). According to the WHO, approximately 234 million major surgical procedures are performed annually across the world. The major factors that are contributing to the growing number of surgeries include the rising geriatric population, more options for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancements in surgical procedures. Such increasing surgical procedures are driving the uptake of anesthesia masks for effective treatment delivery.

Further, several patients need general anesthesia or sedation for MRI. The objective of anesthesia with anesthesia face masks is to provide immobility to obtain the best possible images while maintaining patient safety and comfort throughout the procedure. In the US, nearly 40 million MRI scans are performed annually, as per the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information). Therefore, the growing need for advanced imaging techniques such as MRI in disease diagnosis & treatment is likely to boost the uptake of anesthesia face masks across the world.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant delay in outpatient care and surgery in several fields of medical practice, specifically in regions with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Many experts’ opinions recommend performing only non-deferrable emergency surgery and postponing other elective surgeries until the end of the emergency, with particular concerns regarding the safety of both patients and HCPs. This, in turn, is limiting the uptake of anesthesia face masks.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Material, Usability, and Age Group

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Ambu A/S, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, and Medline Industries, Inc.

Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market Report Segment

By Material

PVC

Silicone

Others

By Usability

Disposable

Reusable

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

