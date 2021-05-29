Spare Parts Logistics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast-growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

The Spare Parts Logistics key manufacturers in this market include:

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

