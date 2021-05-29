Semi-Autonomous Truck Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Semi-automatic trucks run longer distances with less manpower. Semi-auto trucks can control all safety functions themselves and control the detection and driving conditions around them. This allows the driver to regain control that provides ample changeover time. Semi-automatic trucks can reduce traffic congestion and deliver goods and services efficiently. This factor is expected to further revitalize the semi-autonomous truck market. Semi-automatic trucks improve fuel efficiency because they can accelerate or decelerate more effectively than drivers.

Key players operating in the global semi-autonomous truck market include Mitsubishi Fuso, Isuzu, Nissan motor, Daimler, Continental Ag, Bosch, Ford Motor, Delphi Automotive, Volvo, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Semi-Autonomous Truck market can be segmented based

on truck class,

technology,

component,

level of automation,

powertrain, and region.

In terms of truck class,

the semi-autonomous truck market can be classified into class one truck and seven more segments.

