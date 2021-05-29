India Online Casino Market Share: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Indian online casino market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The country has a huge potential for the growth of the online casino market. Betway Live Casino, LeoVegas, 22 Bet Casino, Casumo, Pure Casino, Casino Days, Genesis Casino, Comeon Casino, Melbet Casino, and Twin Casino among others are the major legal online casinos in the country. In India there exist no certain specific federal law that prohibits online casino. Only few states in India such as Mumbai, Maharashtra prohibits the use of online casino. Sikkim and Goa are the major destinations for online casino in India.

Looking towards the potential of online casino market in India several well- established online casinos located in Europe are currently considering entering India and many have already opened online casinos in India to cater Indian market. The foray of established players of Europe in Indian market is anticipated to be promising opportunity for the Indian players. This is since with foray of key players, the awareness of online casino will increase in India, so is the competition that will result into occurrence of customized offers.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

India Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

Company Profiles

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfair Casino Ltd.

GVC Holdings Plc

Intralot SA

Microgaming

NetEnt AB

Playcherry Ltd.

