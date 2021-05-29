North American Online Casino Market 2021: Top Industry Players, Growth Report to 2027

North American online casino market is major market for online casino across the globe and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.The comfort and features the online platform are some of the main drivers that are encouraging more and more participation of player from the North American region in online casinos. High smartphone penetration, availability of high-speed internet connection along with the legalization of online casino in the country are the major motivators of the growth of online casino market in North American region. In North America, the US is anticipated to hold major share in the online casino market.

According to the American Gaming Association, only 3% of all bets were made legally in 2018. This situation is expected to change in the near future as more and states of the region are moving towards legalization of online casino.The Federal Wire Act of 1961, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA), the Impact of the UIGEA, the Internet Gambling Regulation and Enforcement Act, and the Internet Poker Freedom Act are the most important laws that determine the legality of online casino gambling in the US. The availability of such laws in the country is anticipated to promote the online casinos in the country which in turn is anticipated to drive the regional market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

North American Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

North American Online Casino Market Report Segment Based on Country

US

Canada

