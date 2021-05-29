Industry Overview of Nuclear Medicine Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Nuclear medicines are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, and there are more than 30 specific radiopharmaceuticals used by healthcare workers. Nuclear medicines in various forms are useful in the treatment of cancer, diseases of the nervous system, gastrointestinal and other diseases. While not all medical isotopes are particularly radioactive in nature, nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals make one of the most common drugs used to diagnose dysfunction of human tissues. 30 specific radiopharmaceuticals used by healthcare workers. Nuclear medicines in various forms are useful in the treatment of cancer, diseases of the nervous system, gastrointestinal and other diseases. While not all medical isotopes are particularly radioactive in nature, nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals make one of the most common drugs used to diagnose the dysfunction of human tissues.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Nuclear Medicine Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/nuclear-medicine-market/55696/

Market Segments

By Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Brachytherapy Isotopes

By Procedural Volume Assessment

Diagnostic Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures

Key Players

Key players in the market for nuclear medicine include companies such as GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Bayer AG, Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., IBA Molecular Imaging, and Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. are some of the notable companies holding prominent positions in this market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Nuclear Medicine industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Nuclear Medicine Market Report

1. What was the Nuclear Medicine Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Nuclear Medicine Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nuclear Medicine Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Nuclear Medicine market.

The market share of the global Nuclear Medicine market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Nuclear Medicine market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Nuclear Medicine market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404