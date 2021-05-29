Spain Online Casino Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Spain online casino market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The country has a huge potential for the growth of the online casino market. Casoo, Jack Million, Virgin Plus, 888 Casino, Spain Samba, Betway, Betfair Casino, LeoVegas, William Hill, bet365, Betsson, Party Casino, and inter wetton.com among others are the major online casinos in the country. Considerable presence of online casinos, significant presence of the millennial population, high disposable income, easy access to the online casino websites or application along with the legalization of online casino in the country are the key factors that are driving Spain online casino market.

Playing online casinos in Spainis legal although online casino is to be licensed by the General Directorate for Gambling Regulation. The Spanish Gambling Act 2012 hands out penalties to any operator that accepts the accept the playing request of Spanish residents illegally. Spain residents are not allowed to register and play with real money at an online casino that doesn’t have a license.The online casinos in Spain also accepts cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. The easy acceptance of such currencies in the country to play online casino is expected to provoke the enthusiasm of players to play online casino in Spain.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

Spain Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

Company Profiles

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Camelot Group

Flutter Entertainment PLC

GVC Holdings Plc

LeoVegas AB

Microgaming

