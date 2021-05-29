Property Management Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

Property management is the operation, control, and supervision of real estate, used in the broadest term. It indicates that management should manage, monitor and assign accountability for the service life and condition. This is very similar to the role of management in any business.

Asset management is also the management of personal assets, equipment, tools, and physical capital assets that are acquired and used to build, repair, and maintain final item deliverables. Asset management includes the processes, systems, and people necessary to manage the life cycle of all acquired assets as defined above, including acquisition, control, responsibility, responsibility, maintenance, utilization and disposal.

Property Management market size is projected to reach US$ 12720 million by 2027, from US$ 12070 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

Property Management Breakdown Data by Type

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

Property Management Breakdown Data by Application

Rental Properties

Homeowners Associations

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Property Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Property Management Market Report

1. What was the Property Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Property Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Property Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Property Management market.

The market share of the global Property Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Property Management market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Property Management market.

