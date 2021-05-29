Lancet Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Lancet Market generated $830.3 million revenue in 2019, is projected to experience a 9% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Recently, lancets have entered the market with glucose or diabetes testing, heel stick screening, infant testing, severe burns, and scarred emergency patients. The market has experienced an exponential boom as the incidence of non-infectious and infectious diseases increases. The lancet market is expected to witness profitable growth in the coming years as the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hyperlipidemia increases worldwide.

Market Segments

By Type

Push-button safety lancet

Pressure activated safety lancet

Personal lancet

Side button safety lancet

By Application

Glucose Test

Cholesterol Test

Others

By End-users

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare settings

Diagnostic centers

Others

Key Players

The key players of the global lancet market are HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Sarstedt AG & Co. (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (US), and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Lancet industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Lancet Market Report

1. What was the Lancet Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Lancet Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Lancet Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Lancet market.

The market share of the global Lancet market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Lancet market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Lancet market.

