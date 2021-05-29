Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

PET is produced by polymerization of ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid and is recognized worldwide as a 100% recyclable, non-toxic, safe, lightweight, strong and flexible material. It is used in a variety of applications such as beverage packaging, consumer goods, sheet and film, food packaging, automotive and construction. The growing demand for PET containers and the growing demand for frozen and processed foods, especially in the food and beverage sector, are key factors driving the growth of the global market.

The major vendors covered:

Placon

Clear Path Recycling

Verdeco Recycling

Indorama Ventures Public

G. Chemicals

PolyQuest

Evergreen Plastics

Libolon

Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd

Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd

Segment by Type, the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is segmented into

Clear

Colored

Segment by Application, the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is segmented into

Fiber

Sheet and film

Strapping

Containers & Bottle

Others

