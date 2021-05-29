Global Programmable Logic Controller Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) is an electronic device that tracks, automates and manages the manufacturing process. Processors, power supplies, input/output modules and other components are used in these controllers. PLCs are durable and designed to operate in a variety of conditions including humidity, high temperature, electrical noise and vibration.

The Programmable Logic Controller key players in this market include:

Siemens

Rockwell(A-B)

Mitsubishi

Schneider(Modicon)

Omron

Emerson(GE Fanuc)

ABB(B&R)

Bosch Rexroth

Beckhoff

Fuji

Toshiba

Keyence

Idec

Panasonic

By Type

Nano

Micro

Medium

Large

By Application

Steel Industry

Petrochemical and Gas Industry

Power Industry

Automobile Industry

Others

