Air Traffic Management Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Air Traffic Management Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a service provided by ground-based air traffic controllers that guide pilots to ensure the safety of aircraft in controlled airspace and on the ground. The ATC also provides advisory services for uncontrolled airspace. The main goal of ATC is to facilitate air traffic flow and prevent collisions of various aircraft.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- Communication
- Navigation
- Surveillance
- Automation
By End Use
- Commercial
- Military
By Service
- ATM as a service
- Maintenance Service
- Support Service
Company Profile
- Adacel Technologies Limited
- BAE Systems
- Frequentis AG
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Saab AB
- SkySoft-ATM
- Thales Group
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Air Traffic Management Market
- The market share of the global Air Traffic Management Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Air Traffic Management Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Air Traffic Management Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Air Traffic Management Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Air Traffic Management Market Report
- What was the Air Traffic Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air Traffic Management Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
