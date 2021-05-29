Construction Plastics Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Construction Plastics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. Building and building plastics are plastic polymers that have been chemically treated to obtain building products. It has multiple uses such as flooring, cladding and roofing membranes, cables, flooring and wallpaper, insulation, plumbing, and window and door panels. In addition, many types of plastic composites, such as wood plastic composites (WPC), premium vinyl tiles (LVT), and stone plastic composites (SPC), are cheaper and more durable than other types of flooring solutions.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Flooring Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Others

Window and Door Panel

Siding

Piping

Roofing

Insulation

Others

By Type

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Thermosetting Plastic

Polyurethane

Others

Company Profile

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

DowDuPont Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

LG Chem Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Construction Plastics Market

The market share of the global Construction Plastics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Construction Plastics Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Construction Plastics Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Construction Plastics Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Construction Plastics Market Report

What was the Construction Plastics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Construction Plastics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

