Folding Cartons Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Folding Cartons Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. Foldable boxes are the most common consumer packaging material. Folding boxes are used for packaging retail merchandise. It consists of cardboard, which is readily available at low cost. Sustainability is a major trend witnessed in the foldable carton packaging market. Strong demand is being observed in various end-user industries due to the strong pressure to reduce plastic, cardboard and paper boxes.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Personal Care

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Others

By Type

Biopolymer

Paper and Paperboard

Plastics

Others

Company Profile

ALL PACKAGING COMPANY

Amcor plc

Bell Incorporated

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

JOHNSBYRNE

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Seaboard Folding Box Company, Inc

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Folding Cartons Market

The market share of the global Folding Cartons Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Folding Cartons Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Folding Cartons Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Folding Cartons Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Folding Cartons Market Report

What was the Folding Cartons Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Folding Cartons Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

