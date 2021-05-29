Global Fruit Beer Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global fruit beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Online channel is offering an opportunity for the market players to increase the accessibility of their product reach among consumers. Online shopping is trending across the globe as it avoids congestion that occurs in offline stores. Additionally, fruit beer online may available with offers and discounts that happen all over the year. Through online, a consumer can check the nutritional value of all fruit beer by clicking on the product description. In addition, it allows consumers to choose express or standard delivery to get the order on the same day. These advantages make online sales channels suitable to get the product on time with a proper cost.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Fruit Beer Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fruit-beer-market

Some fruit beer companies with an online presence include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., and Coolberg. The online growth strategy of AB InBev includes a retail partnership with Walmart and Kroger, and e-Commerce delivery players such as Drizly, Minibar, and Instacart. Anheuser-Busch InBev also works with Amazon to increase the online presence of its beer products. Additionally, Heineken has ownership in the Beerwulf.com, an e-commerce business to consumer online platform. This e-commerce platform consumers to order more than 1,000 different beers in kegs, bottles, packs, cans, and also draught systems like the SUB. The platform is live in 11 countries and is on the way to become Europe’s leading online beer store. Millions of consumers visited Beerwulf.com in 2019. The ownership in Europe’s online beer store is a strategy to expand beer sales in Europe through online medium. This represents that the market players are looking for online sales as an opportunity to increase its revenue generation.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Global Fruit Beer Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fruit-beer-market

Key Developments in the Global Fruit Beer Market

In November 2019, AB InBev is launching beyond beer products, specifically hard seltzers, an emerging category in which the company will invest $100 million in 2020 as conventional beer sales flatten. Hard seltzer is a major area of focus of the company and is focusing on making a significant position in the fast-growing hard seltzer market by launching Bud Light Seltzer in 2020.

In February 2018, New Belgium Brewing declared the introduction of a new kettle-soured range of fruit-forward beers. Tartastic Raspberry Lime Ale is the company’s first release of the series, which marks the transition of Tartastic from one year-round offering, Lemon Ginger Sour, to a rotating stable of sessionable fruit beers.

Scope of the Global Fruit Beer Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Flavor and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., FIFCO USA, The Boston Beer Co., and Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Fruit Beer Market – Segmentation

By Flavour

Peach

Raspberry

Apricot

Cherry

Apple

Blueberry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fruit-beer-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404