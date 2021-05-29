Parking Management Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth Demand and Forecast – 2027

As the number of vehicles increases worldwide, there is an increasing demand for effective management systems to cope with parking problems. Traffic congestion, accidents and environmental hazards are increasing worldwide, and the need for effective and flexible parking management solutions is also increasing. The adoption of solutions such as parking management software, ParkPlus system and bicycle parking system provide improved scalability and flexibility to efficiently solve parking problems.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Parking Management Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/parking-management-market/52176/

The following players are covered in this report:

Parkmobile

NuPark

SpotHero

TIBA Parking

Urbiotica

Smart Parking

SAP

Siemens

APCOA

Bosch Mobility Solutions

GET MY PARKING

Nester

Parking Management Breakdown Data by Type

Solutions

Services

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Parking Management Breakdown Data by Application

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Parking Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Parking Management Market Report

1. What was the Parking Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Parking Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Parking Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Parking Management market.

The market share of the global Parking Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Parking Management market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Parking Management market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404