Therapeutic Vaccines Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Global Therapeutic Vaccine Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12%, during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vaccines are biomedical products designed to stimulate antibodies inside the human body. Vaccines help provide immunity against a variety of infectious diseases. Common types of vaccines include inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, DNA vaccines, and recombinant vector vaccines. Vaccines can be both prophylactic and therapeutic. A therapeutic vaccine is a biological combination designed to develop immunity against diseased cells or tissues. Therapeutic vaccines have been developed to treat diseases caused by various cancers, HIV, and Alzheimer’s. Therapeutic vaccines are used to treat and prevent cancer, whereas prophylactic vaccines are only used to prevent cancer.

Market Segments

By Vaccines Type

Auto-Immune Diseases Vaccines

Neurological Disease Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines

Infectious Diseases Vaccines

By Indication

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Other Chronic Diseases

Key Players

Key market players profiled in this report include Affiris, Antigenics, Argos Therapeutics, Bavarian Nordic, Biovest International, Celldex Therapeutics, Cel-Sci, Celtic Pharma, Curevac, And Cytos Biotechnology.

