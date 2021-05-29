Medical Doctor, Inventor, Dr. Jim Beecham Launches his ‘Immunity Passport’ & skin test On Indiegogo

Innovative medical inventor, Dr. Jim Beecham, announces the launch of his unique patent pending skin test & Passport system, to make the next Coronavirus pandemic much less damaging

May 28th, 2021 – Dr. Jim Beecham is looking ahead just in case another coronavirus epidemic should raise its ugly head in a few years. By his new test, he hopes to make that next pandemic much less deadly, taking fewer lives and leaving our economy in much better shape. You see, the retired medical doctor has designed a painless skin test to find out if you have T-cell immunity against Coronavirus. In just days, it could help identify those individuals who are immune to the virus, such as from prior unsuspected infections. Turns out that category includes up to one third of the human population.

Many lives have been lost in the current Covid-19 pandemic, and it isn’t over yet. Our economy is in a mess. Families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, and in financial despair. What if it doesn’t have to be this way? Dr. Beecham believes we can do better next time, if we get busy.

This new test may immediately be able to tell, within 48 hours, who has at least partial immunity to the coronavirus. People are surprised to learn they do, such as happens when people had the ‘common cold’ type of coronavirus. By allowing those people who are safe, to get back to work, if their doctor agrees, we can save our economy next time around.

Unfortunately, for the Covid-19 pandemic, such a quick and easy skin test was not widely applied. Dr. Jim and his latest invention hope to make next time safer for us.

The details of his program are available online. Visit IndieGoGo.com and search on that site for Immunity Passport.

This is not anti-vaccine, as Dr. Jim is quick to point out. “It’s not against vaccines at all. Vaccines are good medicine, but it takes a year, at least to develop a vaccine against a new coronavirus. What if, in the meantime, instead of locking everything down and ruining our economy, we could safely send that percentage of our population back to work? It might be possible to keep our economy from crashing, and it’s certainly something worth testing in a clinical trial.”

The fundraising campaign Dr. Beecham has started plans to deliver the prototype skin test and make the first design of the Immunity Passport. Dr. Beecham indicates his next steps will be to line up a top provider of Clinical Trials, design the trial and start the testing.

As Dr. Beecham says, “Please join me and spread the word, so we can get this off the ground, to fight for our country and our good health. We must keep working, even as this Covid-19 pandemic winds down. That is the only way we are going to be ready for the next pandemic, natural or artificial, if it happens, God forbid. So, if you want to help, here is your chance. Visit Indiegogo dot com, then search for Immunity Passport. And don’t forget. We’re all in this together. So, please join me in the fight to keep these pandemics from taking our lives and ruining our families and our economy. I thank you and our future generations will thank you.”

Inventor, Medical Doctor (retired), Entrepreneur

West Palm Beach, Florida

Media contact: LinkedIn Jim Beecham MD