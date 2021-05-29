Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast – 2027

The Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market was valued at US$ 91.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027.

Shockwave therapy is a multidisciplinary device used as a non-invasive and outpatient replacement therapy for surgical procedures in joint and ligament diseases. Shockwave therapy is also known as extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT). In a shockwave therapy machine, sudden, high-amplitude mechanical energy pulses or sound waves are generated with the help of an electromagnetic coil, or a spark similar to a sound wave is created. Shockwave therapy devices are used for pain management and pain relief. Shockwave therapy devices block lime deposits by stimulating metabolic reactions and creating cavitation bubbles in the affected tissue. The device blocks pain messages from the body by pushing the mechanism of pain relief. The treatment of shockwave therapy devices is used in physiotherapy, urology, orthopedics, and cardiology.

Market Segments

By product type

Mobile Shockwave Therapy Devices

Fixed Shockwave Therapy Devices

By technology

Electromagnetic Technique

Electrohydraulic Technique

Piezoelectric Technique

Radial Technique

By end-user

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Radiology Labs

Others

Key Players

The key players operating the global shock wave therapy devices market include C.R. Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Dornier MedTech GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Medtrue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Edaptms TMS, Cook Group Inc., Karl Storz GmbH, and Seimens AG.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Shock Wave Therapy Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Report

1. What was the Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market.

The market share of the global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market.

