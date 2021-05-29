Global Fungicide market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global fungicides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing adoption of fungicide in the seed treatment and growing concern towards the crop protection in order to increase the yield of the crop. New farming techniques and government regulation towards fungicides encouraging the market to grow. The high cost associated with the high quality of seeds in crop production needs to be protected by ensuring the high yield of the crop using fungicides.

Fungicides are an efficient and effective way to protect the crop from fungal disease. It is eco-friendly, biodegradable and less harmful that does not affect the fertility of the soil. This is also one of the factors encouraging the adoption of fungicides and the growth of the fungicides market. The growing adoption of fungicides owing to an increase in population in order to meet the demand ensuring high yield and high quality is essential.

Global Fungicides Market Segmentation

By Type

Synthetic Fungicides

Triazoles

Phenylamides

Dicarbamates

Others

Biological fungicides

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Adama Agricultural Solution Ltd. (Hubei Sanonda Co. Ltd.)

American vanguard Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Bioworks Inc.

Corteva, Inc.

Dow Agrosciences, LLC

FMC Corp.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Ltd.

STK Bio-AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta AG

United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL Ltd.)

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

