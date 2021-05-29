Global Fungicide market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global fungicides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing adoption of fungicide in the seed treatment and growing concern towards the crop protection in order to increase the yield of the crop. New farming techniques and government regulation towards fungicides encouraging the market to grow. The high cost associated with the high quality of seeds in crop production needs to be protected by ensuring the high yield of the crop using fungicides.
Fungicides are an efficient and effective way to protect the crop from fungal disease. It is eco-friendly, biodegradable and less harmful that does not affect the fertility of the soil. This is also one of the factors encouraging the adoption of fungicides and the growth of the fungicides market. The growing adoption of fungicides owing to an increase in population in order to meet the demand ensuring high yield and high quality is essential.
Global Fungicides Market Segmentation
By Type
- Synthetic Fungicides
- Triazoles
- Phenylamides
- Dicarbamates
- Others
- Biological fungicides
By Crop Type
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
By Form
- Liquid
- Powder
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- Adama Agricultural Solution Ltd. (Hubei Sanonda Co. Ltd.)
- American vanguard Corp.
- BASF SE
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- Bioworks Inc.
- Corteva, Inc.
- Dow Agrosciences, LLC
- FMC Corp.
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
- Novozymes A/S
- Nufarm Ltd.
- STK Bio-AG
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
- United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL Ltd.)
