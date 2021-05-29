Building And Construction Sheets Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Atlas Roofing, CertainTeed, Owens Corning

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 151 pages on title ‘Global Building And Construction Sheets Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Atlas Roofing (United States), CertainTeed (France), Owens Corning (United States), Etex Group (Belgium), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), North American Roofing Systems Inc. (United States), Hindalco Industries Ltd., (India), Everest Technopolis (India) and Kashyap Unitex Corporation (India)

Summary

Scope of the Study

The building and construction sheets are the sheeting product used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The sheets used for the roofing, flooring, ceiling, windows, doors, and HVAC in the building for providing the insulation, protection, waterproofing and other advantages on the building. Various material such as bitumen, rubber, metal, and polymer is used for the production of building and construction sheets.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Atlas Roofing (United States), CertainTeed (France), Owens Corning (United States), Etex Group (Belgium), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), North American Roofing Systems Inc. (United States), Hindalco Industries Ltd., (India), Everest Technopolis (India) and Kashyap Unitex Corporation (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Segment Analysis

HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Building and Construction Sheets market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Building and Construction Sheets has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing Industrialisation and Urbanisation Across the World

Increasing Demand for the Sheeting roofings in the Residential Building Construction

Market Trend

Emerging New Construction Projects in the Developing Nations

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Building and Construction Sheets

Opportunities

Technological Advancement in the Building and Construction Industry will Boost the Building and Construction Sheets Market

Challenges

Handling and Installation Related issues with Building and Construction Sheets

“”According to the Industrial Growth Centres & Parks of WBIIDC in West Benga dust, smoke, and debris prevention measures such as screens, barricading shall be installed at the site during construction. Plastic/ tarpaulin sheet covers must be used for trucks bringing in sand and material at the site. In the case of buildings governed by Architectural Control and the basement area for storage/ services, the provisions of light and ventilation shall be as shown on the control sheets. In case the basement is extended, the deficit in light and ventilation be proportionately increased subject to fulfillment of fire safety norms and structural stability is ensured by the Structural Engineer.””

Key Target Audience

Building and Construction Sheets Manufacturers, Building and Construction Sheets International Traders, Building and Construction Sheets Distributors and Suppliers, Research and Development Institutes, Potential Investors, Regulatory Bodies and Others

