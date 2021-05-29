Global Recycled Glass Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global recycled glass market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased trends of recycling across the globe. The industrialization has led to waste generation and large landfills of waste, which in turn, enhanced the demand for recycling of the products.
Various government initiatives and programs promoting the elimination of waste generation and increase the use of recycled materials; along with the awareness programs for cleanliness have also boosted the overall recycling of the products, thus, augmenting the recycled glass industry over the forecast period.
Besides, the use of recycled glass in a wide range of applications including abrasives, bottle & container, fiber glass, highway bead, and others also promotes market growth. Particularly, in the building & construction industry, recycled glass finds a huge application, as it is used as an aggregate together with gravel and sand products for the manufacturing of concrete. It is also used with asphalt generating glassphalt, which finds its application in the construction of the road.
Apart from these, recycled glass is used in many more applications in commercial and residential buildings. Hence, with such a broad portfolio of applications, the recycled glass market is likely to witness growth across the globe over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Type, By Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Strategic Materials Inc., ACE Glass Recycling, Balcones Resources Inc., Gallo Glass Co., Dlubak Glass Co., Harsco Corp., Trivitro Corp., and Verallia
Global Recycled Glass Market – Segmentation
By Type
- Glass Cullet
- Glass Fines & Powder
By Application
- Abrasives
- Bottle & Container
- Fiber Glass
- Highway Bead
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- 2M Ressources Inc.
- ACE Glass Recycling
- Balcones Resources, Inc.
- Berryman Glass Recycling,
- CAP Glass
- Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.
- Dlubak Glass Co.
- Gallo Glass Co.
- Glass Recycled Surfaces
- Harsco Corp.
- Momentum Recycling, LLC
- Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG
- Strategic Materials, Inc.
- SWARCO Group
- Trivitro Corp.
- Verallia
- VetropackGroup
- Vitro Minerals Inc.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
