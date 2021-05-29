Global Refrigerated Transport Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global refrigerated transport market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased demand for the refrigerated transports from various application segment of the market, ranging from food & beverages, chemical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. The increased demand for ready food along with the increased demand for perishable goods in the market drives the refrigerated transport industry growth.

Besides, there are several guidelines set by the US FDA for the safe food handling and transport throughout the supply chain. Under the US FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), it is mandatory for the refrigerated freight transporters to implement procedures for complying with provisions for temperature control in order to keep inform to both shippers and the end user.

Further, the chemical industry plays a crucial role in regional economies across the globe. The industry produces a huge range of finished products for general consumption, including fertilizers, pesticides, and other agrochemical products that play a crucial role in feeding a growing global population. According to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), the chemical industry contributed around $2.6 trillion in the total GDP of the Asia-Pacific region in 2017. Besides, growing chemical trades also requires desired temperatures for transport. Thus, with the growing chemical industry, there arises the need for proper handling as well as transport facilities for the trading of chemicals. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the refrigerated transport market growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the pharmaceutical sector is also on the surge, attributing to the outbreak of lethal diseases and technological advancements which further drives the market growth. Along with the pharmaceutical sector, the life science industry is also witnessing a significant growth and are set to evolve rapidly. Technological enhancements and the advent of temperature-controlled drugs and medicines in the life science and pharmaceutical sector has fueled the refrigerated transport market growth. Also, the global trade of pharmaceuticals and life science products have been increased and is projected to increase. Hence, this has demanded a quick transportation as well as keeping the product safe.

The global refrigerated transport market is also driven by the availability of a large number of key players operating in the market. Players such as China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Klinge Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Schmitz Cargobull AG, and United Technologies Corp.are constantly supporting the market growth by adopting various strategies.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market– Segmentation

By Mode of Transportation

Road

Sea

Rail

Air

By Application

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

A.N. Deringer, Inc.

Carrier Transicold Inc.

CaseStack

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

CMA CGM S.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Evans Distribution Systems, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Klinge Corp.

Lamberet SAS

Maersk

Midwest Refrigerated Services, Inc.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. S.A.

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.

Swift Transportation Co.

The Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.

Wabash National Corp.

