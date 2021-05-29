COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Workstations Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing global burden on target diseases, increasing product commercialization, increasing public-private investment to support product development, increasing user preference for digital platforms, and establishing new medical facilities are driving the growth of the global market.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Mammography

Other Modalities

By Component

Visualization Software

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Central Processing Units

By Usage Mode

Thin Client Workstations

Thick Client Workstations

Key Players

Some of the key market players are Accuray Incorporated, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carestream Health, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NGI Group, Siemens, Alma Medical Imaging (Part of Alma It Systems), Ampronix, Capsa Solutions LLC, Hologic, Medicor Imaging (A Part of Lead Technologies), PIE Medical Imaging B.V. (Part of PIE Medical N.V)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Medical Imaging Workstations Market.

The market share of the global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Medical Imaging Workstations Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Medical Imaging Workstations Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Medical Imaging Workstations industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Medical Imaging Workstations Market Report

What was the Medical Imaging Workstations Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Medical Imaging Workstations Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Imaging Workstations Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

