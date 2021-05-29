Polyetherimide Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Polyetherimide Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. Polyether imides are high-performance polymers with ether links and imide groups in the polymer chain. It is also used in high-temperature applications that require heat dissipation. Apparently, it has gained more popularity as a thermally conductive plastic due to the creep-resistant and flame-retardant properties of the product.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

On the basis of form:

Film

Sheet

Granule

Tube

Rod

On the basis of grade:

Reinforced

Unreinforced

On the basis of process type:

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Thermoforming

Compression Molding

On the basis of end-use industry:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Medical

Industrial

Others

Company Profile

SABIC

RTP Company

Ensinger GmbH

Solvay SA

Röchling Group

Toray Industries Inc. (TYO: 3402)

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Polyetherimide Market

The market share of the global Polyetherimide Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Polyetherimide Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Polyetherimide Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Polyetherimide Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Polyetherimide Market Report

What was the Polyetherimide Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Polyetherimide Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

