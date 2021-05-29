Global Restaurant Management Software Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

The global restaurant management software market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is segmented on the basis of software, deployment type, and end-user. Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into full-service restaurants, and quick-service restaurants, institutional and training, and others. Quick-service restaurants tend to create an opportunity for the growth of the global restaurant management software industry. The segmental growth is attributed to the increased demand for omnichannel experiences, so the restaurants are investing in the enhanced technologies to keep updates as well as leverage the customer with full and seamless services.

Quick service restaurants offer fast food services and limited table service. Owing to the increased consumption of fast food, the companies offering these foods have expanded their footprints across various regions, which in turn, contributed towards the growth of the market. Fast-food chain services such as McDonald’s and KFC are adopting such software which in turn, is providing growth opportunities. Further, these systems implement such wireless management software to maintain speedy delivery. This also increases efficiency and provides reports to managers and their respective offices. Besides, full-service restaurants are also supporting the market growth.

Further, Clover Network Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprise LLC, IBM Corp., NCR Corp., Opentable Inc., Oracle Corp., Revel Systems Inc., and TouchBistroInc Inc. are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the restaurant management software industry. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the restaurant management software market players to sustain in the competitive market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

Increased investments by the restaurants to leverage the customers with full range services is positively affecting the restaurant management software market growth during the forecast period

Table delivery management software will exhibit significant growth in the restaurant management software industry

Global Restaurant Management Software Market – Segmentation

By Software

Front End Software

Accounting Cash Flow Software

Purchasing Inventory Management Software

Table Delivery Management Software

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User

Full Service Restaurant

Quick Service Restaurant

Institutional and Training

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Clover Network Inc. (Fiserv Inc.)

Culinary Software Services, Inc.

Fishbowl Inc.

Fourth Enterprise LLC

IBM Corp.

Jolt Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NCR Corp.

OpenTable Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Revel Systems Inc.

ShopKeep Inc.

Toast, Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

