Connected Cars in Insurance Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2026

The latest update of Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies.

HTF Market Intelligence study explored over 15+ countries with detailed data layout spread from 2015 to 2026 and nearly 12+ regional indicators of Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic Market.

Summary

GlobalData forecasts that the connected car market will be worth $58.5bn by 2030, up from its $27.2bn evaluation in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. A great proportion of the connected car market’s growth will not only be due to year-on-year expansion of connected vehicles on roads, but also due to the utilization of telematics technology. The expansion of the connected car market flags the potential for insurers to integrate personalized aspects to how motor insurance premiums are priced by utilizing vehicle data. Connected cars will lay the groundwork for insurers to access millions of data points generated by a vehicle’s ability to engage with other devices through the Internet of Things. Connected cars will assist insurers in developing increasingly accurate pricing strategies for customers.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the connected cars in insurance theme. It provides a thorough overview of the space, covering market size and claims, contextual and economic factors, regulations, and opportunities. The report also explores how the development of connected cars will impact the insurance value chain.

Scope

– As connected cars have automatic data-generating capabilities, vehicle manufacturers will play an increased role in the distribution of motor insurance. Insurers will strike partnerships with manufacturers in order to ensure they have access to consumers’ driving data.

– While there are insurers and insurtechs that are pushing efforts to create more personalized products in private motor, insurtechs are the ones that have adapted telematics to create usage-based insurance services to price premiums. Meanwhile, insurers have utilized telematics to mitigate aspects of risks related to claims and reward customers for “good” driving behavior.

– Insurers that do not gain experience in connected vehicle data risk falling behind their rivals. Connected vehicles produce a massive amount of data, and insurers must build their capabilities and capacity to manage it.

Reasons to Buy

– Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

– Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market.

– Be prepared for how regulation will impact the use of connected cars in insurance over the next few years.

MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Shareare the segments analysed and sized in this study by application/end-users, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2026. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. have been considered for segmenting Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic market by type.

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are

.

2) How Study Have Considered the Impact of Economic Slowdown of 2020 ?

Analyst at HTF MI have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of current scenario on Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

3. Who is staying up in Competition

Due to pandemic, significant economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic market. Negotiations between the 2-largest global economies will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Connected Cars in Insurance – Thematic Market still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

.

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Customer experience, Revenue Monetization models and cost analysis.

– Top innovative Strategies, drivers, competitive moves etc.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia.



