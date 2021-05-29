COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2021-2027. Factors such as government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, increased venture capital investment, increased pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, the emergence of big data in the healthcare sector, and the increasing importance of real evidence are driving the market.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
On the basis of type:
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Cognitive Analytics
On the basis of component:
- Services
- Support Services
- Business Analytics Services
- Software
- Hardware
On the basis of application:
- Financial Analysis
- Claims Processing
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Payment Integrity and Fraud, Waste, & Abuse
- Risk Adjustment and Risk Assessment
- Operational & Administrative Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Workforce Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Clinical Analysis
- Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking
- Clinical Decision Support
- Reporting and Compliance
- Comparative Analytics/Effectiveness
- Precision Health
- Medical Imaging Analytics
- Population Health Analytics
On the basis of delivery model:
- On-premise model
- On-demand model
On the basis of end users:
- Payers
- Private Insurance Companies
- Government Agencies
- Employers and Private Exchanges
- Providers
- Hospitals, Physician Practices, and IDNs
- Post-acute Care Organizations
- Ambulatory Settings
- Health information exchanges
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Healthcare Analytics Market.
- The market share of the global Healthcare Analytics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Healthcare Analytics Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Healthcare Analytics Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Healthcare Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Healthcare Analytics Market Report
- What was the Healthcare Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Healthcare Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Healthcare Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
