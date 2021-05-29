Data Center Automation Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Hewlett-Packard ,IBM ,Oracle Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Data Center Automation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Center Automation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Center Automation Software. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Hewlett-Packard (United States),IBM (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Dell (United States),Brocade (United States) ,Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),CA Technologies (United States),VMware, Inc. (United States),BMC Software (United States)

Definition:

Data center automation software is defined as the process of managing and automating the workflow and processes of a data center facility. It also helps enterprises by reducing the human task for managing as well as controlling the data center. The various benefits of using data center automation software, namely scheduling routine data center processes, monitoring data center components and automatically alerting, application service delivery, delivery of additional application workload on demand, among others. Increase in use of the internet which generate a huge amount of data are likely to be a prime driver of the global data center automation software market.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Automation Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement in Data Center Automation Software

Market Drivers:

Innovations in Processing Power and Memory

High Demand for Resource Pooling and Custom/Manual Networking Configuration

Application of Data Centers across Various Industry Domains

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Data Center Automation Software

The Global Data Center Automation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Defense and Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Others), End-User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Colocation Service Providers), Industry vertical (Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Other vertical), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Solution (Network Automation, Server Automation, Storage Automation)

Market Insights:

In February 2018, the Oracle Corporation (United States) Company had invested in more than 10 data centers worldwide. Moreover, it also expands its global footprint as well as gain a higher market share. Therefore, this investment will help in strengthening the position of the company.

In February 2018, the Dell EMC (United States) Company had announced new servers to optimize software-defined environment and computing. Hence, it will benefit increase in the product portfolio.

Merger Acquisition:

In March 2018 â€“ the Du (Dubai) Company has cooperated with Cisco Systems Inc. (United States) Company in order to build a future proof network. In addition, it also allows the transformation of the telco as a digital service provider. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of data center automation software market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Center Automation Software Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Center Automation Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Center Automation Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Center Automation Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Center Automation Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Center Automation Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Data Center Automation Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

