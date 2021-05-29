Agar Tea Market to Observe Strong Development by AgarHarvest,Shan Er Food Sdn Bhd

Latest released the research study on Global Agar Tea Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Agar Tea Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Agar Tea. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: AgarHarvest (Thailand),Shan Er Food Sdn Bhd (Malaysia),Agarvina Co. Ltd. (Vietnam),Gaharu Technologies Sdn Bhd (Hoga) (Malaysia),Vanadurgi Agarwood India Ltd. (India),Horrison Resources (Hong Kong)

Definition:

Agar tea is obtained from agarwood tea which is th leaves of aquilaria. The agar tea is dry and caused which are sold sachet packs or bags for drinking tea, and it has an aromatic scent with numerous health benefits. This tea is also known as oud tea and is used for making expensive essences, carved tablets, and other things. Agar tea is one of the natural herbal teas which can be included for daily consumption as it consists of anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, etc properties beneficial for health.

Market Trend:

The popularity of Agar Tea Among Asian Countries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Health Benefits Containing Tea Range

Growing Anti-inflammatory Problems Among People

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Agar Tea in Comics and Medicines Application because of its Health Benefits

Challenges:

Allergy-Related Risks with Consumption of Agar Tea to Some People

The Global Agar Tea Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Beverages, Cosmetics, Medicines, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Form (Leaves, Dry & Grind)

Market Insights:

On 14th May 2020, Horrison Resources Inc. announced the completion of the agreement as of March 1, 2020, to acquire 1,000 Aquilaria (also known as Agarwood) trees from Mr. Nee Seng, Yap as part of its effort to combine long term financial growth of the company and to tackle the climate crisis.

Merger Acquisition:

On 31st August 2020, Upon conducting a rigorous market potential and opportunities assessment, Horrison Resources has decided to narrow down its focus on the global tea market and wellness industry. The global tea market is expected to rise to over 73 billion dollars by 2024 whilst the wellness industry is a trillion-dollar market and one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing industries.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

