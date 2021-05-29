Active Network Management System Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Siemens AG ,ZIV Automation

Latest released the research study on Global Active Network Management System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Active Network Management System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Active Network Management System. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Siemens AG (Germany) ,ZIV Automation India Pvt Limited (India) ,Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd. (United Kingdom) ,Argand Solutions (United Kingdom) ,ABB Ltd (Switzerland) ,Oracle Corporation (United States) ,General Electric Company (United States) ,Schneider Electric SE (France) ,Western Power Distribution (United Kingdom),Landis+Gyr (Switzerland) ,Camlin Group (Ireland)

Definition:

Active Network Management System allows connection of different sources of energy such as different grids with main grids, monitor and control drills. It allows two way flow of both energy and information for better insights and analytics. This allows for better risk and external threat predictability. The carbon footprint of such systems is far less than traditional or conventional energy network management systems, moreover the active network management systems compliancy with renewable energy platforms such as solar, wind and hydro energy plants makes it an ideal choice over the coming years, as governments across the world focus on renewable energy solutions shifting away from fossil fuel. Growth of digitisation, automation and cloud computing has also lead to increased investment and research in active network management systems. Countries in Asia Pacific are also investing huge amount of capital in smart city infrastructure which comprises of active network management systems too, thus the growth of the active network management systems is expected to boom over the coming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to big biggest market because of high industrial, commercial and residential energy demands and shift to renewable energy.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Active Network Management System Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Integration of Block Chain Technology with Active Network Management Systems in Smart Grids

Market Drivers:

Cost Efficient Compared To Conventional Network Solutions

More Sustainable System than Conventional Networks

Increased Investments in Renewable Energy Solutions

Growing Investments in Smart City Developments

Opportunities:

Shift of Major Countries Towards Renewable Energy Solutions

Challenges:

Interoperability of Communicating Components within Grid

Poor Technology Standardisation

Interconnecting of Distributed Energy Sources

The Global Active Network Management System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Grid Management & Monitoring, Automation, Others), End Use (Oil and Gas Industry, Energy & Power Generation, Government, Others)

Market Insights:

In 2019, Smarter Grid Solutions, UK based market leader and innovator in Active Network Management Systems has launched an advanced DERM Software called ANM Strata 2.0, And has also stated that ANM Strata 2.0 has been successfully deployed at earlier projects based in Germany, U.K., and U.S. The new advanced software has advanced data analytics, data visualisation and application programming interfaces capabilities.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

