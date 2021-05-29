Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market 2021 Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth | Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd

The Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX million in 2019 to USD XX million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast year from 2020 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

In-vehicle networking is also known as the in-vehicle multiplexing. It is a method of transferring data or signals among the electronic components of a car through a common serial data bus. Every vehicle requires an In-vehicle networking, inter-module dedicated communication system. Without in-vehicle networking system, the electronic components can be connected with each other by the point-to-point wiring, however, it will result in a complex, expensive, and bulky system. By applying the In-vehicle networking, it helps to reduce the number of wires by combining multiple signals on a single wire through time division multiplexing. In in-vehicle networking system, the functions can be added easily by making changes in software and In-vehicle networking makes the communication system compact.

The global next generation In-vehicle networking (IVN) market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period (2021–2027). The market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for infotainment system in vehicles. For instance, the global in-car infotainment system market accounted for US$ 18.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Infotainment system consists of a large number of features such as GPS, which requires a flexible networking system. Due to increasing demand for car infotainment systems, the next generation in-vehicle networking market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

The major restraining factor affecting growth of the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market is high initial cost of in-vehicle networking system. The low-end vehicles mostly use the point-to-point wiring system. The adoption of next generation in-vehicle networking system can be costly for low-end cars.

Increasing demand for vehicles in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive growth of the next generation In-vehicle networking market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for vehicles in emerging economies such as China and India. China manufactures highest number of vehicles every year. According to CMI analysis, China manufactured about 97.3 million vehicles in 2017 and is expected to hold dominant position during the forecast period. As there is increasing demand for vehicles in Asia Pacific region, the demand for in-vehicle networking is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market include Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others.

Surge in demand for passenger cars across the globe is expected to aid in growth of the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market

Among vehicle type, passenger cars segment accounted for 38.9% of the market share in 2017 and AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market size of the passenger cars across the globe is expected to exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to MarketDigits analysis, the global passenger car market accounted for 10.2 million units in volume in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for infotainment and security systems in vehicle is also increasing. Owing to these reasons, the next generation in-vehicle networking market is expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2019 Market Size in 2019: Over USD 1,165.7 Million Historical Data for: 2017 to 2019 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR: Over 8.4% 2027 Value Projection: Over USD 2,222.4 Million Geographies covered (22): Mention all the countries: U.S. Canada U.K. Germany Italy France Russia Rest of Europe China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Segments covered: 1.By Vehicle Type Passenger Car LCV HCV AGV

2.By Connectivity Standards CAN LIN FlexRay RF Ethernet MOST

3.By Application Powertrain Safety Body Electronics Chassis Infotainment

Companies covered (27): Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others Growth Drivers: Increasing in the demand of Passenger Cars around the globe. High initial cost of in-vehicle networking system

Restraints & Challenges: High total cost for ownership of flash storage is expected to restrain growth of the global storage in big data market during the forecast period



