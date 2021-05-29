Smart Ports Market 2021 Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth | IBM (USA), ABB (Switzerland), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Port of Rotterdam

The Smart Ports Market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2020 to USD 10.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.11% during the forecast year from 2020 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Smart Ports market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Government policies & legislative mandates for illegal discharge & treatment of waste in the port’s adjoining lands, and the need for efficient data-driven decision making that can impact the overall efficiency of the ports and result in cutting down unnecessary costs are the primary factors driving the growth of this industry.

The process automation segment, by technology, is expected to be the largest contributor to the smart ports market during the forecast period.

The report segments the smart ports market, by technology, into the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence. The process automation segment is projected to hold the largest market share by 2027.

Smart ports, as a part of process automation, generally deploy cloud-based software to assist, the automation process, in creating the operational flow that helps the port function smoothly. Currently, most of the ports across the world have technology integrated to some extent, if not for complete management. However, there has been a gradual increase in the number of smart ports, thanks to global government initiatives and the exponential growth of maritime trade.

The degree of automation differs from port to port, depending on the capacity of the port, its location, the amount of cargo it handles, and its economic value. With the growth of mega-ports, the scope of port automation is expected to increase to an unprecedented level.

The extensively busy segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The smart ports market, by throughput capacity, is segmented into extensively busy, and moderately busy, and scarcely busy. This segmentation has been achieved after carefully analyzing the handling capacity of the ports in terms of twenty feet equivalent (teu). The extensively busy ports reel in revenues and therefore have a higher potential to invest in implementing smart technologies and solutions in the ports, converting them to smart ports, to improve traffic handling and efficiency.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

In this report, the smart ports market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing industrialization is likely to be a key component driving the market in Asia Pacific. The developing economies are expected to give more thrust to the smart ports market. Globally, the bulk of trade has seen a gradual increase over the past few years. Thus, countries like Singapore and Hong Kong form the trade corridor opening the regions’ trade opportunities. This, along with the availability of technology in cheap tech countries like China and Taiwan, will surely positively boost the market in this region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global smart ports market are Royal Haskoning (The Netherlands), IBM (USA), ABB (Switzerland), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Port of Rotterdam (The Netherlands), and Abu Dhabi Ports (UAE).

ABB (Switzerland) is a key player in this segment. ABB aims to position itself as a customer-focused technology solution provider in digital industries. ABB has achieved autonomous shipping through new intelligent autopilot, ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control (AMPC) to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the ports. The company offers inorganic business growth strategy. For instance, in 2018, ABB and the Shanghai government entered into a collaborative agreement aiming to support its technology innovation center. ABB plans to serve the shipbuilding and port construction facilities in Shanghai with its leading products, systems, and solutions in the marine and ports industry. In the case of the shipping industry, ABB aims to offer an extensive portfolio of integrated marine systems and solutions that improve the flexibility, reliability, and energy efficiency of port equipment.

Another noteworthy name in this segment is of Accenture Port Solutions (Ireland). The company focuses on technology differentiation & product innovation to deliver value for its clients. Their business is focused on providing end-to-end capabilities at a scale across the full spectrum of professional services—spanning strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company is mainly focusing on providing inorganic business growth strategy. For instance, in 2018, Accenture was awarded a contract for implementing Industrial IoT (IIoT) services in Jurong Port. Its project contract deliverables include performance value, Internet of things (IoT), PoC, high- performance bulk/break-bulk port benchmark, operating model with OR capabilities. The company is also laying measures for risk mitigation and improved business planning through sensitivity analysis and scenario modeling.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the smart ports market based on technology, elements, throughput capacity, port type, and region.

Based on technology, the smart ports market has been segmented as follows:

Internet of things (IoT)

Blockchain

Process automation

Artificial intelligence

Based on the elements, the smart ports market has been segmented as follows:

Terminal automation & cargo handling

Port community system (terminal booking services, content management dashboard, document management, vessel data & arrival information, inquiry, search & inquiry)

Traffic management system (sea, railway, truck)

Automated information system(ais) – cloud, application software, control systems

Real-time location system (RTLS) – cloud, application software, control systems

Others (traffic signal monitoring & control, dynamic message sign monitoring and control, and chain control, integrated rail & barge platform)

Smart port infrastructure

Automated mooring systems

Gate automation

Shore power

Smart energy & environment solutions

Based on throughput capacity, the smart ports market has been segmented as follows:

Extensively busy (above 18 million teu)

Moderately busy (5-18 million teu)

Scarcely busy (below 5 million teu)

Based on the region, the smart ports market has been segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Royal Haskoning was awarded a contract to develop Payra Deep Sea Port in Bangladesh, which will add the much-needed port capacity to Bangladesh to allow larger vessels at the facility. Royal Haskoning plans to integrate the latest smart port thinking to drive efficiency and high performance.

In March 2019, The Port of Rotterdam Authority launched the On-Track application for real-time insight into rail freight flow within the Port of Rotterdam and the handling at the terminals. On-Track meets the needs of the terminals and carriers. This tool will raise the efficiency of their planning process and anticipate schedule deviations more effectively.

In June 2019, Port of Rotterdam was awarded a contract to develop its navigate application in Gdansk and Sohar ports. The Navigate application offers the most efficient deep sea and short sea connections of ports.

In May 2019, Abu Dhabi Ports entered into an agreement with Dell Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation. This agreement sees Dell Technologies working closely with Abu Dhabi Ports to integrate advanced technologies into maritime operations and solutions.

