Surface Computing Market 2021 Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth | Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.), 3M Co. (U.S.), Vertigo Systems GmbH (Germany)

The Surface Computing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 23.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 147.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Surface Computing market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Surface computing systems, also known as tabletop computers, are expected to be the future of desktop. Many companies apart from Microsoft, such as HP, Sony, and Lenovo are developing computing systems of bigger screen size which have been termed as tabletop computers. Microsoft is also developing the Microsoft Surface Hub. Some of the important features of surface computing include multi-touch and multi-user technology, which helps in recognizing physical objects through touch. It uses natural user interface (NUI) to interact with users, thereby enhancing the user’s experience of digital content through natural gestures, touch, and physical objects. The surface computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~36% between 2021 and 2027 and is expected to be worth USD 26.2 Billion by 2020.

The surface computing market has been segmented based on type of display into display which includes flat and curved displays. Flat display based surface computing systems accounted for a market share of ~92% in 2020. These displays come in two forms which include two dimensional and three dimensional systems. The market for three dimensional based surface computing systems is expected to grow at a high CAGR of ~43% between 2021 and 2027 though it held a very low market share in 2014. Surface computing systems are mainly implemented in applications such as automotive, education, entertainment, financial services, government, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Hospitality and retail segments hold a major share in the surface computing market. The hospitality segment of the surface computing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~39% between 2015 and 2020.

The report also details the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Implementation of natural user interface, increase in the revenue of companies due to the adoption of multi user surface computers, and increased involvement of major players in the development of surface computers are some of the major factors which are driving the surface computer market. The high cost of surface computers and limited availability of related digital content are some of the restraints for the growth of the surface computing market. The studied market is expected to have a huge growth potential in applications such as hospitality, entertainment, and retail. Slow adoption of table shaped surface computes by end-users could act as a challenge for the growth of the surface computing market.

Porter’s five forces analysis has been included in the report with a brief description of each of its forces and their respective impact on the surface computing market. The report also includes an analysis of the entire value chain for the surface computing market. It provides a detailed profile of the major companies in the studied market. Additionally, it covers the competitive landscape for key players by detailing their growth strategy in the surface computing market. The major players in the market include Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.), 3M Co. (U.S.), Vertigo Systems GmbH (Germany), Touchmagix Media Private Limited (India), Nvision solutions Inc. (U.S.), EyeFactive GmbH (Germany), SensyTouch, Inc. (U.S.), and Ideum Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

This research report categorizes the global surface computing market based on type, vision, application, and region. Additionally, it also estimates and forecasts the market size of the surface computing market.

On the basis of Type:

The market has been segmented based on type into flat and curved surface computing devices.

On the basis of Vision:

The market has been segmented based on vision into two dimensional and three dimensional surface computing devices.

On the basis of application:

Automotive, education, entertainment, financial services, government, healthcare, hospitality, and retail are the applications which has been covered in the report

On the basis of Region:

The global surface computing market has also been split into four different regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Target audience of the report:

The intended audience for this report includes:

Application developers

Display technology providers

Hardware and software providers

Product designers and manufactures

Research organizations and consulting companies

Technology investors

Available customizations:

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

A surface computer comprises a table shape computer which interacts with the user through the surface of an ordinary object, thereby eliminating the use of a monitor and keyboard. It is a tabletop computer which enables multi-touch and multiple user interaction at the same time. There is an increase in demand for the surface computing technology as it enables multiple users to access the device simultaneously.

Surface computing devices are finding applications in various sectors such as automotive, education, entertainment, financial services, government, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The market for such devices in applications including hospitality, education, entertainment, and retail is expected to witness a high growth rate between 2015 and 2020. However, the major market share is held by hospitality and retail applications of surface computing devices.

This report describes the market drivers, restraints and challenges for the market and forecasts the market between 2015 and 2020, in addition to segmenting it on the basis of type, vision, application, and region. The factors driving the surface computing market include the usage of a natural user interface (NUI) which enables a user friendly interaction, and adoption in large-scale applications

E – Estimated; P – Projected

Source: Press Releases, Investor Relation Presentations, Annual Reports, Expert Interviews, and MarketDigits Analysis

The surface computing market is estimated to reach $26,206.29 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 36.57% between 2021 and 2020. The flat display segment accounts for the major share of the market. This segment accounted for a market share of ~92% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.06% between 2021 and 2027. However, with the market for curved surface computers is expected to grow at a high CAGR of ~49% between 2021 and 2027. The market for three dimensional based surface computing systems is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.14% between 2021 and 2027.

The report also includes the segmentation of the said market based on region, which includes North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for surface computing devices and is projected to register a CAGR of 42.27% between 2015 and 2020. North America is the largest market for surface computing devices and accounted for the highest market share of ~40% in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.08% between 2021 and 2027.

The major players in the surface computing market include Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.), 3M Co. (U.S.), Vertigo Systems GmbH (Germany), Touchmagix Media Private Limited (India), Nvision solutions Inc. (U.S.), EyeFactive GmbH (Germany), SensyTouch, Inc. (U.S.), and Ideum Inc. (U.S.) among others

Major Points Covered In This Report:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Surface Computing Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

