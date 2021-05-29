EV Charging Cables Market 2021 Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth | Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China)

The EV Charging Cables Market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.431 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international EV Charging Cables market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ev-charging-cables-market/sample/

Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rapid development of electric vehicle supply equipment, and increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on EV Charging Cables Market:

The production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt across the globe as the entire supply chain had been disrupted during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their businesses. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are expected to adjust production volumes. Also, component manufacturing was suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could have faced liquidity issues. The automotive industry is highly capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the suspension of production during the outbreak and lower demand are expected to have an unprecedented impact on electric vehicle charging station manufacturers and suppliers.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ev-charging-cables-market/buy/

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries imposed complete lockdowns for more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted vehicle production. Manufacturing units around the world were shut down, and vehicle sales have been significantly affected. A majority of the automakers have resumed limited vehicle production and adopted required measures to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

This market however, has not been negatively affected due to COVID-19 as there was high growth in the sales of EVs during the pandemic. This led to a growing demand for EV charging cables around the world. However, in the first few months, the production of most companies was affected due to lockdowns and logistics problems. However, post lockdowns, the demand for EV charging cables surged as governments around the world increasingly encouraged changing to low emission fuel vehicles. Many countries also increased their EV charging stations and related infrastructure across their states. This led to a growing demand for EVs in the market from June to December 2020

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

An increase in the adoption and use of electric vehicles has accentuated the need for charging infrastructure and EV charging cables. Leading markets for electric vehicles such as China, the US, and Germany are investing significantly in electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure along with research & development for faster and efficient charging methods. Significant investments by automakers are expected to cater to the rising demand for EVs and play a major role in the evolution of the electric vehicle charging cable market. Tesla, Volkswagen, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford, Nissan, BMW, and General Motors have significant R&D budgets for the development of EVs.

Restraint: Development of wireless EV charging

In wireless charging technology, the electric vehicle can be charged wirelessly from the roadways while it is static or in motion. Wireless charging of electric vehicles is expected to be driven by the rising demand for vehicle safety, increasing demand for premium segment vehicles, development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Many companies and researchers plan to utilize wireless technology in various applications. Thus, the technology is expected to penetrate the market rapidly in the future. Various companies such as Robert Bosch and WiTricity have developed new products for wireless charging of electric vehicles. These developments in wireless EV charging can impact the growth of the EV charging cables market. Many EV buses use this technology for stationary EV charging in countries like China and Germany. Unlike wireless EV chargers, wired EV chargers can charge only in stationary conditions. This will be a major factor affecting the market for wired EV charging. There are technologies that are under development and not used currently due to their high cost and lower efficiency. For example, an electrified road in Sweden, which can charge vehicles running on it. Since the last few years, the efficiency of wireless charging has been improving with R&D done on it. This will be a major challenge for the EV charging cables market.

Opportunity: Technological advancements for EV charging cables

The rising demand for high-speed charging stations has compelled manufacturers of EV charging cables to develop advanced technology cables. Most of the DC charging stations operate on 400 V to 480 V and can charge up to about 50kW. Leading EV charging cable manufacturers have launched various new products to ease the charging process. For example, Phoenix Contact, a leading player in the EV charging cables market, has developed high-power charging cables that can charge electric vehicles rapidly. These cables do not overheat during the charging process as they are cooled efficiently with an environment-friendly water-glycol mixture. Technological advancements have also led to changes in the charging interface. For example, Leoni AG developed a new charging cable concept involving a status-indicating light function. This advanced feature illuminates the charging cable, which enhances safety and prevents tripping over the cable in dark areas. Further advancements in EV charging cables are expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Challenge: Safety issues for various charging cables

The charging infrastructure installed for EV charging must comply with international safety standards formulated by governing bodies. For example, in 2017, the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) announced EN 50620. This standard specifies the design, dimensions, and test requirements to ensure the safety and reliability of EV charging cables when they are used or installed. In addition, all electrical cables sold within Europe must comply with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive of 2013. The international IEC 62893 standard used in Japan and the US provides insulation materials containing halogen. China, on the other hand, uses the European EN standard as a guide. Compliance with standards increases the investment in research and development. Thus, the safety of charging cables poses a significant challenge for the growth of the EV charging cables market.

By Power supply type: AC charging is expected to be the largest segment

The AC charging cable segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. AC charging is used in residential and semi-commercial charging stations. This type of charging offers a low power output and has low installation cost. Wall-mounted EV chargers are preferred to floor-mounted chargers as they save the cost of underground electrification. Wall-mounted chargers are best suited for residential charging stations. An AC charging cable may be a single phase or a 3-phase cable depending on the current and power requirements.

By Level: Level 3 segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

A Level 3 charger can charge a fully drained vehicle up to 80% in less than 15 minutes. Level 3 is a high-power charging option and can fully charge an electric vehicle in less than 30 minutes. With increased demand for fast charging, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have witnessed rapid development of high-power charging infrastructure. With advancements in charging technology, level 3 charging segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for EV charging cables. The governments of China and India have recognized the growth potential of the global electric vehicle supply equipment market and, hence, have adopted several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric vehicle charging infrastructure in domestic markets. Increased number of EV charging stations is expected to drive the market for EV charging cables in the region.

Key Market Players

The major market players include Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany). These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive range of products. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.

Scope of the report

Based on power supply type, the market has been segmented as follows:

AC charging

DC charging

Based on application, the market has been segmented as follows:

Private charging

Public charging

Based on cable length, the market has been segmented as follows:

2-5 meters

6-10 meters

>10 meters

Based on shape, the market has been segmented as follows:

Straight

Coiled

Based on charging level, the market has been segmented as follows:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Based on mode, the market has been segmented as follows:

Mode 1 & 2

Mode 3

Mode 4

Based on region, the market has been segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Recent Developments

In August 2019, Leoni announced the expansion of its existing facility for EV charging cables and high-voltage cables in Mexico. The market share of electric cars in the US is expected to exceed 15 percent in 2025. Therefore, Leoni wants to be prepared with greater capacities for the growing and changing market requirements. With close-to-customer production, the company can provide electro-mobility products made to desired specifications. The expansion will help simplify contact with the clients and shorten the supply chain. The start of production is planned for the first quarter of 2020, the first samples are to be manufactured at the end of December.

In September 2018, SINBON Electronics, a Taiwan-based electronics company, announced the official opening of its new plant in Tatabanya, Hungary. The plant will focus on developing and producing parts and components related to new energy vehicles and smart network vehicles, including connectors, wiring harnesses, and smart wires.

In October 2018, Leoni announced that it will showcase innovative technologies for electromobility at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg. The company will illustrate the wide variety of its internationally approved cables as well as solutions for fast charging technology, power supply with high-voltage cables, and its LEONiQ digital cable technology. Leoni has developed a special HPC cable for liquid-cooled charging systems to ensure that the temperatures in the cable and connector do not exceed a set limit.

In July 2018, Coroplast’s Cable & Wire division introduced high-voltage cables at the trade fair in Wolfsburg. These cables can be actively cooled and convince with their minimal material consumption combined with high space and weight savings.

In January 2018, Systems Wire & Cable introduced the addition of a new EVE, EVJE Polyurethane Jacketed Electric vehicle charging cable. Among all the EV cables, UL EVE has the most stringent testing requirements.

An excellent EV Charging Cables Market research report can be generated only with the leading attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most up-to-date technology & dedication. Hence, all the above aspects are firmly followed by MarketDigits team while building this EV Charging Cables market report for a client. Furthermore, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate EV Charging Cables Market research report. With EV Charging Cables Market report, build a strong organization and make better decisions that take business on the right track.

Major Points Covered In This Report:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: EV Charging Cables Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/ev-charging-cables-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]