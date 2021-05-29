Bicycle Rims Market Set for Lucrative Growth in Future | Shimano, Campagnolo Bicycling Company, SRAM

Latest Research Study on Global Bicycle Rims Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Bicycle Rims Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Bicycle Rims. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Shimano, Inc. (Japan), Campagnolo Bicycling Company (Italy), SRAM LLC (United States), Mavic (France), Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (United States), Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Zipp (United States), Knight Composites (United States), DT Swiss (Switzerland), Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States), Orbea (Spain), Lapierre (France),

In May 2018, BigRep, manufacturer of large scale 3D printers launched worldâ€™s first 3D-printed full-scale airless bicycle tire. This is designed to best fit for specific kinds of biking such as mountain biking and road racing or for different weather an

In March 2019, Air Fom, manufacturer of bicycle products has launched airless cycling technology that is precision moulded, multiple layers and hi-tech foam insert that can be constructed to simulate different pressures. The patent-pending design also allows Air Fom to be lightweight.

Brief Overview on Bicycle Rims:

Bicycle rim is the outer edge of a wheel that holds the tire. It is the outer circular design of the wheel on which the inside edge of the tire is attached. In a bicycle the rim is a large ring attached to the outer ends of the spokes of the wheel that grips the tire and tube. In cross-section, the rim is profound in the centre and narrow at the outer edges that form a “U” shape that supports for the drop of the tire covering.

Market Drivers:

Better Handling Capability of Tires

Increasing Health Concerns Has Ultimately Increased Demand for Bicycle Rims

Aftermarket Demand for Bicycle Rims

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Light Weight and Strong Bicycle Rims

The Demand for 3D Printed Bicycle Wheel Are Increasing

The Global Bicycle Rims Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Less than 16 Inch, 16 Inch to 20 Inch, Above 20 Inch), Application (Sports Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Hybrid Bicycles), Design Type (Traditional ‘box-section’ rim, ‘Aero’ deep-section rim), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Material Type (Stainless steel, Magnesium, Alloy, Aluminium, Others), Finishing Type (Polished, Powder-coated, Colour coated, Chrome finish, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Bicycle Rims Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

