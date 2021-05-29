Mobile Credential Reader Market May See Big Move with Major Giants | HID Global, Suprema, AMAG Technology

Latest Research Study on Global Mobile Credential Reader Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Mobile Credential Reader Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Mobile Credential Reader. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are HID Global (United States), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), AMAG Technology (United States), Allegion plc (Ireland), Identiv, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), STid (United States), WaveLynx Technologies (United States), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), RF IDeas, Inc. (United States), Keri Systems, Inc. (United States)

On 6th July 2020, RF IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for logical access and authentication, continues to advance the future of secure mobile access. Developed in partnership with HID Global, the newest addition to the rf IDEAS WAVE ID

On 17th August 2020, WaveLynx Technologies announced the launch of its MyPass Mobile Credentials a cloud credential application designed to deliver a safe, secure, and convenient experience to access secured doors using a smartphone. MyPass works seamlessly with WaveLynx Ethos Wiegand/OSDP readers for a touchless experience where users hold their phone to the reader and open a door, supporting COVID-19 guidelines.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Brief Overview on Mobile Credential Reader:

The mobile credential reader provides access to the mobile credential and converts that information into the code data which is then passed for the interpretation. It provides access control allowing the smartphones authentication in accessing the office, it uses the Bluetooth low energy (BLE)

and near field communication (NFC) technology to read the credential providing secure and safe physical access to users.

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Smartphones Usage Among Large Population Around the Globe

Rising Number of Mobile Data Crimes Need the Credential Reading to Provide Safety

Market Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Mobile Credential Reader

The Global Mobile Credential Reader Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Physical Access Control, Converged Access Control), Industry Verticals (Education, Commercial, Government, Other), Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Near field communication (NFC)), Features (Multifactor Authentication (MFA), Mass Notification, Location Awareness, Virtual Buttons, Personal Safety/Personal Emergency Response (PERS), Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Mobile Credential Reader Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

