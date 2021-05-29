Rainwears Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants: Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face, Patagonia

Latest Research Study on Global Rainwears Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Rainwears Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Rainwears. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Columbia Sportswear Company (United States), The North Face Inc. (United States), Patagonia(United States), NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited (India), Black Diamond Equipment (United States), Wildcraft (India), Splashy Rainwear (United States), WaterShed LLC. (United States), ,

In August 2019 Basil Netherland based company launched an innovative and stylish bicycle rainwear range newest product collection to an ever-growing portfolio: cycling rainwear. In addition, the rainwear items are equipped with high-quality reflective accents for enhanced visibility. Another unique feature found in the collection is the height-adjustable hood of the Basil Kane series, which makes it possible for the wearer to have a helmet (or even just a more sizeable hairstyle) worn under the rainproof hood itself.

Brief Overview on Rainwears:

This rainwear is also incredibly comfortable thanks to its innovative two-way stretch fabric. In addition, the rainwear items are equipped with high-quality reflective accents for enhanced visibility. The primary function of rainwear outerwear including raincoats, trench coats, mackintosh coats, rain slickers, rain parkas, and even oilskin coats is to protect the wearer from the cold, rain, and sleet while preventing the penetration of moisture to whatever is being worn underneath. Unlike most coats and jackets which are usually appropriate for a particular occasion rainwear manufacturers have to respond to the functional needs of the wearer: the classic case of form following function. But although fashion is often a secondary consideration when it comes to rainwear, most rainwear items nevertheless are also expressions of style.

Market Drivers:

The rising working-class population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the rainwear market

Market Trends:

The trend of increasing globalization has led to increase in sale of goods in most developing economies

The Global Rainwears Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rain Jacket, Rain Pant, Rain Suit), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Material (Polyester Fabric, Nylon, Vinyl, Gore-Tex, Blended)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Rainwears Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

