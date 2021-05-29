Spin Mops Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | 3M, Freudenberg Group, C. Johnson & Son

Latest Research Study on Global Spin Mops Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Spin Mops Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Spin Mops. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M (United States), Freudenberg Group (Germany), C. Johnson & Son Inc. (United States), Mopnado (United States), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (United States), BISSELL (United States), Addis Ltd. (United Kingdom), Procter & Gamble (United States), Mapa Spontex UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), TTK Prestige Limited (India)

Spinning mops are wet mops with a revolving mop head that spins away dirty water in the bucket. Dirty water is sucked out of the microfiber mop head by the centrifugal force generated by spinning. Cleaning mops are used to clear dust from floors and other surfaces, as well as for other cleaning tasks. A sweeping mop, also known as a floor mop, is made up of a handle, irregular strings, sponge, and a piece of fabric, thread, or other material that absorbs water or other liquids. The creation of new material and ergonomic designs, as well as technologically advanced cleaning mops, was motivated by the prevention of user fatigue and possible on-the-job accidents when using cleaning mops. The market for spin mops is rapidly growing, one of the major factors driving the market’s growth has been the ease of mopping floors. This has aided in the development of lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of home cleaning equipment. Furthermore, the growing scarcity of domestic helpers is fueling the market’s expansion. Also because of the covid 19 pandemic, and lockdown imposed in all areas, the demand for Spin mops increased as they are more convenient.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth in the number of housing units in urban areas

The increased importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

More convenient and easy to use than normal mops

Market Trends:

Increasing use of Cost-effective Spin Mops

The Global Spin Mops Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), Application (Personal, Hospitals, Malls, Restaurants, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Spin Mops Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

