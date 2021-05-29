Hybrid Cloud Market Size Predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast 2021-2027 | Amazon, Dell EMC, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

The Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 52.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 145 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.73% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Latest added Hybrid Cloud Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC, Google, Hewlett Packet Enterprise, Atos, Microsoft, IBM, RightScale, Oracle. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Hybrid Cloud Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Hybrid Cloud Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/hybrid-cloud-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Hybrid Cloud Market By Component (Solution, Services), Service Type (Cloud Management and Orchestration, Disaster Recovery, Hybrid Hosting), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Workloads (Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Cloud Collaboration and Content Management, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Hybrid Cloud Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Wearable Hybrid Cloud Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/hybrid-cloud-market/toc

The demand for hybrid cloud is expected to be driven by several factors, such as cost efficiency, scalability, agility, and security. Hybrid cloud bridges the gap between Information Technology (IT) and businesses by improving agility and efficiency, as well as by rapidly delivering IT resources at a low-cost.

Helped a global leader in cloud services and technology to identify and tap into a USD 20 million hybrid cloud market in North America and Europe Client’s Problem Statement Our client, a leading provider of cloud management and orchestration solutions and cloud services, required detailed analysis of hybrid cloud solutions and services and their adoption across North America and Europe. The client wanted information about the adoption of the hybrid cloud solution by key industry verticals such as BFSI, telecommunications & ITES, and healthcare & life sciences in the said geographies. MarketDigits Approach MarketDigits started by identifying a comprehensive list of current and upcoming hybrid cloud projects in the targeted geographies, which was provided for the said geographies. The revenue potential was identified based on the current market size, future growth potential, and the level of competitive intensity. A detailed competitive landscape for North America and Europe, along with the benchmarking of the key vendors were provided to the client. Revenue Impact (RI) Our analysis resulted in the client identifying and tapping into a USD 20 million hybrid cloud market for cloud management and orchestration providers in the region.

Selected Market Dynamics in Hybrid Cloud Market

Growing demand for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient computing

Enterprises are leveraging the hybrid cloud model to eliminate business challenges that are difficult to address with traditional IT infrastructure. Hybrid cloud is bridging the gap between IT and businesses by improving agility and efficiency as well as by rapidly delivering IT resources at a low cost. It empowers enterprises to extend their applications and infrastructure as required, and offers users high-speed performance and high availability. Hybrid cloud provides economies of scale while simultaneously delivering security to the sensitive information of businesses. As the availability of secure, scalable, and cost-effective resources can provide organizations with more opportunities to explore different operational avenues, it would drive the adoption of the hybrid cloud environment among organizations.

Lack of awareness about privacy and data protection

The lack of awareness about privacy and security issues has limited the adoption of the hybrid cloud. The low-level understanding of the security benefits delivered by the hybrid cloud is affecting its adoption rate among users. Sensitivity to privacy and data protection restricts enterprises to move their businesses to the cloud. The lack of clarity about the governance of cloud computing extends the restraints for hybrid cloud. Therefore, cloud processes need to be monitored continuously to minimize risks and improve the security features.

The hybrid cloud market has been segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), service types, service models, organization size, verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, and the solution segment is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2018 in the hybrid cloud market. The adoption of the hybrid cloud among enterprises has become a central part of the business process, due to the high flexibility, enhanced scalability, low cost, and secured deployment options, and is expected to grow in the coming years.

The hybrid hosting segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, as it offers numerous benefits, such as access through a single point of contact; sharing the network infrastructure; and monitoring, delivering, and managing hosting services. Organizations are enhancing their ability to integrate co-location, dedicated servers, and virtualized environments to construct a hybrid hosting environment.

The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. IaaS helps in transferring workloads from on-premises systems to the cloud during the peak demand. This advantage helps allocate resources for more important business processes. Organizations can enhance their performance, increase delivery speed, improve productivity, and provide flexible computing capabilities, both in the public and private cloud environments.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the hybrid cloud market during the forecast period. Hybrid cloud deployment has become the most suitable solution for organizations across all regions. The major factors that would further drive the growth of the hybrid cloud market are the presence of a dynamic business environment, increasing adoption of multiple cloud services for cost savings, and an indispensable need to achieve better productivity and efficiency through centralized cloud governance.

The rising need for more computational power and rapidly increasing adoption rate of the hybrid cloud are expected to open new avenues for the hybrid cloud market.

Major players in the hybrid cloud market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), VMware (US), Alibaba (China), Equinix (US), Rackspace (US), NetApp (US), Atos (US), Fujitsu (Japan), CenturyLink (Louisiana), HPE (US), DXC (US), RightScale (US), Micro Focus (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Dell EMC (US), Citrix (US), Pure Storage (US), Unitas Global (US), and Quest Software(US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions, to expand their footprint in the hybrid cloud market.

Scope of the Hybrid Cloud Market Report

The research report categorizes the hybrid cloud market based on component, service type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region.

By Component

Solution

Services

By Service Type

Cloud management and orchestration

Disaster recovery

Hybrid hosting

By Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation

Others (travel and hospitality, and education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/hybrid-cloud-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]