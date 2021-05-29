Gummy Vitamins Market 2021 Overview and Development Analysis by 2027 | Nutritionals LLC., Ion Labs, Bayer AG

According to MarketDigits, the global Gummy Vitamins Market size is estimated to be valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.5%.

Latest added Gummy Vitamins Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Hero Nutritionals LLC., Ion Labs, Bayer AG, Ferrara Candy Company, Ernest Jackson. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Gummy Vitamins Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Gummy Vitamins Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The millennials prefer consuming these gummies due to factors such as busier lifestyles, rising disposal incomes, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures, and maintaining better health. Other factors driving the demand for these gummy vitamins include the rise in incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment problems in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins with taste, flavor, color, shape, and size similar to gummy candies. However, these gummies are induced with vitamins to offer various health benefits to end consumers. Gummy vitamins are recently gaining immense traction in the global market. Originally, it was launched to expand the customer base in the kids’ segment. However, adults and consumers from older age groups have shown interest in consuming gummy vitamins as well, which has led to an increase in its consumption worldwide. It is targeted at consumers who are accepting new forms or alternatives other than tablets, capsules, and pills, among others, to balance the nutritional deficiency or gap. In addition, consumers opt for these gummies, as they are chewable and are easy to consume, further providing all the necessary benefits as well. According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, it revealed that over 30% of consumers have difficulty in swallowing pills, of which a majority are women and older adults that further support the increase in demand for vitamin-infused gummies.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global market is moderately impacted due to the uncertain pandemic circumstances that occurred across the globe. The effects of COVID-19 have impacted the supply chain of the final products and the availability of raw material ingredients. The North American region, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, plays a vital role in the gummy vitamins market due to the concentration of several key players operating here. The supply from these regions is affected because of COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions, restricting the transition of goods. However, it is expected that the regional consumption will witness a surge, especially with higher sales across the supermarkets & hypermarkets.

In addition, the consumption of vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin D, is associated with immunity-boosting benefits, which will act as another key factor to boost the demand for gummy vitamins. Moreover, the rise in concerns regarding the safety of human health and increase in awareness for immunity boosters and other key vitamins is projected to result in an exponential growth in demand for vitamin-induced products in gummy formats. The growth of the gummy format can be further attributed to facts such as the convenience provided by gummy products and the increasing number of consumers suffering from pill-swallowing issues.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: High demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products

In recent years, health-conscious consumers are looking for nutritional foods and food products with essential health ingredients to prevent possible diseases and improve physical and mental well-being. The increase in the aging population and rise in consumer awareness in developing and developed countries are the key factors that have led to the rise in consumer preference for products with healthy ingredients, such as vitamins, required for the prevention or treatment of specific existing conditions. The increase in demands for such products has led several manufacturers to launch various products infused with vitamins in the dietary supplements market.

However, the millennials across regions and countries are witnessing busier work schedules and the increase in the geriatric population that are experiencing problems with pill-consumption. Due to these factors, consumers in the market are witnessing high demand for convenient vitamin-based products that can be consumed on-the-go and are easy to consume, such as easy to chew instead of swallowing. Gummy vitamins help address these problems and provide consumers with on-the-go consumption characteristics, along with ease in consumption, as they are chewable candies. Apart from this, the pleasant sugar-based flavor coating on gummy vitamins also appeal to a larger consumer base in terms of taste preferences. The geriatric population and children avoid the consumption of dietary supplements due to their harsh, unappealing, and unpleasant strong tastes, due to which gummy vitamin manufacturers witness high growth potential to commercialize a line of their products. In addition, key factors such as the increased quantity of multi-vitamins in gummy vitamins encourage consumers to adopt these products rather than opt for other singular vitamin tablets or capsules, which, in turn, provides them convenience in consumption. Hence, the increase in demand for convenient and on-the-go supplements is further encouraging the demand for gummy vitamins.

Restraints: High cost of products

A majority of vitamins available in the market are synthetic in nature. In addition, key factors that have led to the increased popularity of synthetic vitamins among gummy vitamin manufacturers is the low availability of raw materials for naturally-sourced vitamins, which results in high production costs associated with naturally-sourced vitamins than synthetic vitamins. Most of the synthetic vitamins are produced from petroleum extracts or coal tar derivatives, which serve as cheaper raw materials. Even though naturally-sourced vitamins witness an increase in preference among consumers, their production is associated with high production costs and investment.

Furthermore, operational hindrances in the availability of raw materials in the recent past have resulted in interference with the efficient supply of vitamins A and E. There are a few natural foods that provide vitamin D and increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency among consumers. Vitamin D, vitamin A, and several other vitamins face the problem of raw material unavailability, due to which there is an increase in the price. These factors add to the production costs of gummy vitamins. In addition, the formulation of a gummy supplement infused with additional nutrients, flavors, and colors is relatively complicated and costly as compared to formulating tablets or capsules. This, in turn, leads to additional costs of production, which further leads to the premium pricing of gummy vitamins as compared to the conventional vitamin dietary supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, or pills. Thus, fluctuations in the availability of raw materials are projected to impact the pricing of gummy vitamins. Its volatile prices are a key challenging factor inhibiting the growth of the gummy vitamins market.

Opportunities: Synthetic and natural flavor enhancements and developments according to dynamic demands for improved flavors among the consumers

The global gummy vitamins market is gaining immense traction in the market for the last few years. This is attributed to the properties of gummy vitamins, such as flavors, tastes, and convenience of consuming, along with additional health benefits offered. Earlier gummies were offered by key players in limited flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes. However, with the increase in consumption and awareness, the demand for gummy vitamins started witnessing a substantial rise in demand. Key players are focusing on manufacturing a line of gummy vitamins with distinct flavors, such as lime, orange, cherry, strawberry, and similar mainstream flavors. With the rise in popularity of gummies, consumers are witnessing dynamic demands in terms of taste appeal. Due to these factors, key manufacturers are focusing on investing in developing and formulating gummies in new flavors.

Manufacturers have started offering innovative and exotic flavors, such as cherry, cola, peach, raspberry, and others, to widen the scope of opportunities for manufacturers and increase the acceptance and adoption of it among consumers. Some gummies include artificial colors or corn syrups to enhance the flavors in gummies. However, consumers in the market prefer opting for organic, natural flavor, and colorful gummies. This is due to the health benefits associated with organic and natural products. Thus, multiple players in the industry are introducing gummy vitamins made with natural fruit flavors. For instance, Vitafusion (US) has launched a line of products in March 2020, which contain natural peach flavor and apple cider vinegar gummies. These gummies do not contain high fructose corn syrup, dairy, synthetic FD&C dyes, or artificial flavors/sweeteners. Thus, companies are introducing and launching gummies that have a fusion of natural fruit-based flavors, and thereby, cater to the global dynamic demands of consumers for various flavors. This results in increased growth opportunities for the global and regional players operating in the global market.

Challenges: Formulation challenges for inducing vitamin ingredients in gummies

Gummies are popular formats in the dietary and nutraceutical supplements market. However, the increase in demand for gummies has led to major challenges for manufacturers in the market, including the formulation challenges. The formulations of gummy vitamin products pose additional challenges with respect to a tablet or capsule preparation due to vitamin stability issues in a gummy delivery system. Due to the stability issues, manufacturers add an excessive amount of nutrients during production to compensate for the loss during storage and achieve the declared shelf life. In some cases, the vitamins and minerals can interfere with the actual gelatin or pectin bonds, which further results in issues, such as softness or stability, over a period of time.

Apart from this, manufacturers also face challenges while formulating gummies by replacing gelatin. A number of manufacturers are focusing on producing gelatin-free gummies, and only a few succeed, due to the unique set of texture attributes and functional characteristics that gelatin provides. Another single ingredient cannot replace these characteristics. Many companies seem to have trouble controlling the number of ingredients in each gummy. To overcome such incidences, several gummy vitamin manufacturers spray vitamins and nutrients on the outside of the finished candy-like coating. However, this could lead to stability issues, and gummies can lose potency over time.

Additionally, it has led some manufacturers to put in a high amount of certain vitamins than labeled to ensure the product provides at least 100% of the labelled amounts throughout its shelf life. It can be further linked to excessive nutrient intake, leading to human health risks. Thus, formulation challenges for inducing vitamins in gummies act as a major challenging factor in the global market.

By packaging type, the bottles and jars segment is projected to account for the largest share in the gummy vitamins market during the forecast period

The bottles & jars segment dominated the global market, on the basis of packaging type, in 2019. This is due to the air-tight characteristics offered by the lid of these bottles & jars, which helps protect the composition of gummies inside and prevent contamination or damages from the external environment. Bottles & jars available in plastic and glass forms are also easy to carry or transport.

By end-user, the adults segment is projected to account for the largest share in the gummy vitamins market by end-user during the forecast period

The adult segment accounted for a major share in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. This is attributed to the increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to the risks of vitamin deficiencies. In addition, with the increase in age, consumers witness difficulties in swallowing capsules, tablets, and other forms of pharmaceutical products that help in increasing vitamin intake in the body. Hence, gummy vitamins are majorly preferred among the adult population in the world, as they are chewable and offer enhanced taste apart from delivering health benefits.

By distribution channel, the store-based segment is projected to account for the largest share in the gummy vitamins market during the forecast period

The store-based segment accounts for the largest share in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. The store-based segment includes hypermarkets & supermarkets, drugstores, pharmacies & specialty stores, and others, which include convenience stores, general stores, and grocery stores. Manufacturers of gummy vitamins prefer selling through these channels due to their widespread reach across regions and countries, catering to the demands of a larger customer base. Furthermore, with the increase in the number of store-based channels, the sales and demands for these gummies are projected to increase. Therefore, the store-based segment is projected to record positive growth and has an immense potential to tap new consumers during the forecast period.

By source, the animal segment is projected to account for the largest share in the gummy vitamins market during the forecast period

The global market, on the basis of source, was dominated by the animal segment in 2019. Animal sources are a significant source of extracting vitamins. In addition, gummies that are manufactured globally are made from gelatin. Gelatin is an animal source ingredient that helps in the binding process during production. In addition, it is cheaper to procure than any other binder that is a non-animal-based source.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the untapped potential, the increase in awareness among the population, the rise in investments from the global key players, and economic developments. In addition, due to the densely populated countries in the region with higher risks of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies, the market is projected to witness a high demand for gummy vitamins.

Key Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).

Scope of the report

