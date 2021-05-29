Facial Recognition Market 2021 Overview and Development Analysis by 2027 | Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems

The post-COVID 19 global Facial Recognition Market size is expected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 8.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the facial recognition market are the growing importance of the surveillance industry, increasing investment in facial recognition technologies by the government and defense sector, and increasing technological advancement across industry verticals. However, facial occlusion and face detection error, and lack of knowledge and awareness are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the facial recognition market.

COVID 19 Impact Analysis on Facial Recognition Market

Given the scale of the pandemic, technology will play a crucial role in addressing every facet of COVID-19. There is also a gradual increase in the number of use cases of facial recognition to surge the demand. Major applications introduced using facial recognition systems are for security assessment and identity verification. In many countries, law enforcement and organization have shifted from legacy systems to facial recognition solutions to reduce the overall spread of COVID-19. Also, the application of thermal camera checks through these systems and are being adopted by healthcare systems worldwide. The demand for facial recognition in monitoring and tracking of people’s movement, identity verification, security measures, patient identification, adoption of facial recognition technology by Q4 2021, will be a common phenomenon among various sectors across the globe. New use cases such as biometric sign-in, public security, travel security, authorized healthcare services, eLearning platforms, and many other facial recognition systems are expected to be deployed at a large scale. These kinds of contactless verification technologies have become of prior importance amid the pandemic situation. To avoid the social distancing, scanners that involve touch and transfer bacteria and viruses, such as fingerprint scanners, are expected to lose demand in the future, which will create demand for contactless technologies, such as facial recognition, by 2021

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing investments in facial recognition technologies by government and defense sectors

Governments across the world have been investing a significant amount of their resources in the adoption of facial recognition technologies, among which the US and China can be considered as the leading adopters. China is considered as one of the major adopters and exporters of facial recognition tools. The government in the country adopted surveillance technologies, which is one of the main reasons for the growth of the facial recognition market in the region. Currently, the country has the most extensive public surveillance system. According to Comparitech, the number of CCTV cameras in China range from 200 million to 626 million by 2020. Facial recognition technologies have been deployed via homeland security, federal and regional law enforcement departments, and other security agencies across the globe. This has helped solve numerous criminal investigations, thereby facilitating various departments. This has helped in the rapid identification of offenders, thus solving numerous criminal investigations. Government organizations are spending large amounts on the deployment of these solutions across different government applications, such as law enforcement, military and defense, and homeland security. The Defense Advanced Research Products Agency (DARPA), an agency of the US Department of Defense, funded the Facial Recognition Technology (FERET) evaluation from 1993–1997, to boost the advancement of face recognition algorithms and technologies This, in turn, has helped in evaluating the prototypes of facial recognition systems and propelled these systems from to become commercial market products.

Restraint: Difficulty in countering legal risks and eDiscovery

Facial recognition technology is used across industry verticals ranging from healthcare and retail to government and defense. Federal and police departments also use facial recognition technologies to catch suspected criminals in different cases. Even though the federal and police departments use this technology, the possibility of false matches poses a major problem in the implementation of facial recognition technologies.

For example, Boston’s Logan Airport ran two separate facial recognition system tests at its security checkpoints, using volunteers posing as terrorists over a three-month period and posted disappointing results. Throughout the testing period, the systems correctly identified the volunteers 153 times and failed to identify the volunteers 96 times. The high number of false alarms can result in the arrest of innocent people that do not have any criminal records against them. The arrest of innocent individuals could further lead to them taking legal action against the concerned authorities. Hence, this also remains a major restraint in the implementation of facial recognition technology.

Opportunity: Adoption of the cloud-based facial recognition technology

The adoption of IoT is witnessing exponential growth also proves to be a prerequisite for facial recognition technologies, such as facial recognition, middleware, modeling and restructuring, and analytics. The growing cloud storage, which is expected to reach USD 65.41 billion by 2020, has provided a robust cloud-based storage platform, enabling the captured data to be stored and accessed easily from mobile devices and platforms. Cloud-based solutions reduce various upfront costs and eliminate concerns related to the maintenance of servers. Hence, cloud-based solutions are best-suited for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and organizations that find on-premises solutions expensive. The increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and IoT is a great opportunity for the growth of the facial recognition vendors, which would eliminate the barriers related to high costs.

Challenge: Lack of knowledge and awareness leading to technical challenges

Facial recognition is cutting-edge technology and has several advantages in different sectors. The technical challenges faced needing immediate attention to make the facial imaging approach robust for out-of-the-lab applications. According to the Neurodata Lab, the lack of effective data to train the algorithms is expected to impact the market growth negatively. The emotion AI technology is used to transform traditional business approaches and redefine them to enhance the organization’s productivity and profit margins. However, organizations lack AI skills and understanding that can help them design algorithms for governing a facial recognition system. This is due to the complexity of neural networks and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in the facial recognition system and the unestablished regulatory environment for AI governance. An organization should have a skilled workforce for building critical ML models. Organizations around the world are challenged by the retention and increased attrition rates of skilled employees. Hence, inadequate AI expertise and skills pose a major challenge among organizations, which might reduce in the near future.

Among vertical segment, government and defense to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The growing number of government and defense investments in implementing facial recognition technology for various activities, such as border control and criminal identification, are driving the adoption of the facial recognition technology solutions and services. Facial recognition eases the process of identification and verification; hence it is being adopted widely for immigration at airports and attendance tracking and monitoring. The increasing technological advancements across sectors are encouraging enterprises to adopt facial recognition tools and services for easier manual processing and time-saving.

Various governments are relying on ubiquitous sensors and powerful analytics algorithms, instead of the physical presence of a human. In the war against COVID-19, several governments have implemented these new surveillance devices in healthcare, public safety, and surveillance applications. There are some major surveillance and authentication use cases of facial recognition to fight against COVID-19. Governments of all the COVID-19 affected nations have allocated special budgets to fight the epidemic. Different countries are also using digital technology to tackle the pandemic by strict monitoring with Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and using smart city services, such as smart transportation, smart parking, and smart citizen services for their citizens. People are advised to use delivery apps for essential items required. Maps are used to locate the real-time availability of essential items with confirmation from local people over the app. Digital banking transactions are also promoted to avoid touch and flow of contaminated cash.

Asia Pacific to grow with fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period

APAC includes big and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea. The growing number of investments in security and surveillance, due to high criminal activities, leads to increased public awareness. Owing to these factors, the market in witnessing growth opportunities in the region. The use of facial recognition technology is used across verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, government, defense and places, including airports, country, and state borders. The growing number of investments in security and surveillance, due to high criminal activities, leads to increased public awareness. Owing to these factors, the market in witnessing growth opportunities in the region. For example, passengers at the Narita International Airport in Japan will be able to board flights with facial biometrics instead of a passport or boarding pass check, starting in spring, 2020. According to the Biometric update, the facial recognition system is expected to increase convenience for travelers, including those attending the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, for which a similar fast-matching facial recognition solution from NEC will be used for athlete screening. This varied application of facial recognition technology across various countries is driving the facial recognition market in APAC. During the COVID-19 pandamic, Countries such as South Korea and Singapore have done better than Spain and Italy. Asian countries have used technologies, which can resist the pandemic. For instance, South Korea has designed an app called Corona 100m, which alerts the users if they come within a range of 100 meters of a corona-affected person

Technology Analysis

Facial recognition is the process of detecting and identifying the identity of the individuals with the help of their face. Face recognition systems utilize images, videos or real-time footage for identification. Following are the steps of how a facial recognition system works:

Image is captured

Eye locations are determined

Image is converted to grayscale and cropped

Image is converted to a template used by the search engine for facial comparison results

Image is searched and matched using a sophisticated algorithm to compare the template to other templates in the database

Duplicate licenses are investigated for fraud

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)

acial recognition systems use computer algorithms to detect and select specifics or characteristics of a person’s face. These characteristics could be eyes, the shape of the eyes and chin, skin texture, and others. These details are then converted into mathematical models and compared with other face characteristics collected and stored in a database. AI, ML, deep learning, and neuroscience are the major and basic technologies behind facial recognition systems.

Adjacent Markets

The adjacent markets for the facial recognition market are Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, Image Recognition Market, Voice Biometrics Market, Biometric System Market, Biometric-as-a-Service Market, Access Control Market, Video Surveillance Market, Physical Security Market, Public Safety and Security Market.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global facial recognition market include NEC Corporation (NEC) (Japan), Aware, Inc. (Aware) (US), Ayonix Corporation (Ayonix) (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Cognitec Systems) (Germany), NVISO SA (nViso) (Switzerland), Animetrics (US), Neurotechnology (Lithuania), Daon (Ireland), Stereovision Imaging, Inc. (SVI) (US), Techno Brain (Dubai), Innovatrics (Bratislava), id3 Technologies (id3) (Israel), Thales (France), Idemia (France), Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nuance) (US), BioID (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (Fulcrum Biometrics) (US), TrueFace.AI (US), Amazon (US), FacePhi (Spain), Herta Security (Herta) (Spain), Kairos AR, Inc. (Kairos) (US), SightCorp Inc. (SightCorp) (The Netherlands), and Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US).

Thales:

Thales e-Security was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Defense, France. The company specializes in aerospace, defense, security, space, transportation, and cybersecurity. Thales e-Security, specializes in data encryption, tokenization, data masking, Hardware Security Model (HSM) management, key management, and digital signature. The company caters to various verticals, such as business services, CSPs, SaaS providers, connected vehicle security, education, financial services, government, healthcare, high-tech manufacturing, insurance providers, IoT, security and managed services, media and entertainment, outsourcing, retail, and pharmacies. Thales e-Security has a wide employee base with regional offices set up in more than 56 countries. The company, in April 2019, acquired Gemalto N.V., a Netherlands-based international digital security company that provides software applications and secure personal devices.

The company has a large clientele comprising both public and private sector clients from across the globe. Some of its major customers include Fujitsu, BMC Software, Delta Dental of Missouri, and McKesson.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Microsoft Azure updated its facial recognition solution. Microsoft’s Azure supports a hybrid architecture that empowers businesses so that they can control their data and provide flexibility and cost savings for running workloads and applications.

In April 2020, Microsoft Azure updated its facial recognition solution. The new version has a simplified User Interface (UI) and addresses customer feedback easily. It also helps devices to get faster and updated data, which can be sent quickly with improved IoT Central application workflow.

In April 2020, Amazon expanded its business operations. AWS setup three Availability Zones in AWS Africa (Cape Town) region. The aim of establishing its first infrastructure on the African continent was to drive the adoption of cloud in the region. With AWS infrastructure, African regions could meet the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection regulations, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

In February 2020, Thales launched Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) and Microsoft Azure AD tested devices that would offer password-less access to cloud apps, domains, and all connected devices and services. This will ultimately help businesses and organizations move their operations securely to the cloud.

In February 2020, Thales partnered with Fujitsu, a leading Japanese ICT technology company that would offer a full range of technology, solutions, and services to support its new PKI security and enterprise data encryption offerings

In November 2019, IDEMIA collaborated with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and Innovate Oklahoma for deploying mobile phone-based driver’s license.

In November 2019, NEC partnered with INTERPOL to strengthen the latter’s cybersecurity by analyzing complex and sophisticated cybercrimes.

In October 2019, Daon partnered with AU10TIX and Kingland. Daon, AU10TIX, and Kingland joined the Nice Actimize’s X-sight marketplace, which is the industry’s first financial crime management ecosystem.

In October 2019, IDEMIA acquired X Core Technologies Metal Payment Card business and launched the Smart Metal Art offers.

In April 2019, Thales Group, a parent company of Thales e-Security, announced the completion of its acquisition of Gemalto, a leader in digital identity and security. The acquisition would create a world-class leader with an unrivalled portfolio of digital identity and security solutions based on technologies, such as biometry, data protection, and, more broadly, cybersecurity.

