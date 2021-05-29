Graphene Market 2021-2027 Applications, Benefits, Trends Analysis | Graphene 3D Lab, Vorbeck Materials, XGSciences, NanoXplore

The global Graphene Market size is projected to grow from USD XX million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Latest added Graphene Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Graphene 3D Lab, Vorbeck Materials, XGSciences, NanoXplore, 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Graphene NanoChem. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Graphene Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Graphene Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report (with COVID-19 Impact ) @ https://marketdigits.com/graphene-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Global Graphene Market By Type (Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene, Few Layer Graphene (FLG), Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)), Application (RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research &Development, Energy Storage, Functional Ink, Polymer Additives), End- User (Energy, Aerospace, Biomedical & Life Sciences, Electronics, Defense, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Graphene Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Graphene Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/graphene-market/toc

The graphene industry is growing due to the rise in demand for graphene from various applications, globally. The growth rate for graphene s is expected to decline in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the end of lockdown and recovery in the end-use industries will stimulate the demand during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on global graphene market

The graphene market is expected to witness a decline in growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This deadly virus has adversely affected the entire globe, especially the North American and European regions. To prevent the further spread of this virus, companies have shut down their operations and manufacturing facilities. This has led to a reduction in the consumption of graphene across industrial automotive & transportation, aerospace, electronics, and other industries.

Increasing demand from the automotive & transportation end-use industry to drive the demand for graphene

The automotive & transportation industry is the largest application industry in the graphene market in terms of volume. The graphene can be used in various applications in automotive industry such as in composite structural components, automotive batteries, tires, anti-breaking systems, among others . The increased demand from these applications is expected to drive the graphene market during the forecasted period.

Increasing in R&D activities is a major driver for the graphene market

Graphene is termed a wonder material by various researchers due to its exceptional properties. A large number of universities, research institutes, and companies are focusing on the R&D of graphene materials to make it commercialize and create cost-effective manufacturing technology for graphene. Continuous R&D for making graphene more efficient and flexible is going on for new applications.

Difficulty in mass production is major restraint of the market

The mass production of high-quality and defect-free graphene is still a restraint for all graphene manufacturers as the manufacturing process of graphene is cost-intensive and time-consuming. Maintaining the quality and up-scaling the graphene production at the same time are difficult. In case of any defects on the graphene monolayer carbon network, the properties of graphene such as electrical conductivity, transparency, thermal conductivity, and impermeability are damaged, which hamper the quality of graphene. For producing high-quality monolayer and few-layer graphene, the CVD process is used, and it is difficult to attend mass production with the CVD process. These factors restrict the mass production of graphene and lead to a higher cost of production.

Lack of standardisation in graphene industry is major challenge

The graphene industry is in its initial stage of development, and very little work is done in terms of regulations and standards. Several companies are producing various types of graphene materials, which is causing much diversification and confusion in the industry. This factor has resulted in fake graphene in the market, which is difficult to recognize at the product stage. This is leading to many cases of poor-quality graphene from suppliers and diminishing the trust among end-users. Some institutes are developing their methods for quality testing of graphene. For instance, researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a systematic and reliable method for establishing the quality of graphene at a global level. In 2019, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) had published standard ISO/TR 19733:2019, which gives guidelines for matrix properties and measurement techniques for graphene and related 2-D materials. In September 2020, the Graphene Flagship Standardization Committee (GFSC) launched a standardization certificate for graphene products used in industries and the scientific community.

The bulk graphene segment accounted for a major share of the graphene market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The bulk graphene type holds the largest share in the global graphene market. Bulk graphene type of graphene includes graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and other forms of graphene. Increasing applications of Bulk graphene finds wide applications in composites applications is expected to drive the demand.

APAC held the largest market share in the graphene market

APAC accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene market in 2019. A number of graphene manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Kora, India, and Australia are contributing to the growth of the regional market. These manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities in collaborations with various research institutes and universities for the development of graphene products. APAC has the highest number of manufacturers of automotive vehicles, electric batteries, and electronics components; these are the major applications where graphene is used. The presence of major end-use industries drives the graphene market in the APAC region.

Key Market Players

The key players in the global graphene market are:

NanoXplore Inc. (Canada),

Graphenea SA (Spain)

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain)

Global Graphene Group (US)

Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy)

Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the graphene industry. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the graphene market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the graphene market based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By Type:

Bulk Graphene

Monolayer Graphene

By Application:

Composites

Paints, Coatings, and Inks

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Electronics

Catalyst

Tires

Others

By End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electronics

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. This product launch helped the company to expand its graphene-based sensors segment.

In September, NanoXplore Inc. announced the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics’ (USA) through its wholly owned subsidiary RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. This acquisition gave a footprint to NanoXplore Inc. in the US, with an opportunity to expand marketing and graphene sales.

In September 2017, Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd. Started production line of graphene dispersion operating with a capacity of 1,000 tons per year. This expansion helped the company to enter the large-scale industrial production of graphene dispersion and powder.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/graphene-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]