CBD Skin Care Market 2021-2027 Applications, Benefits, Trends Analysis | Global Players – Cannuka, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Lord Jones

Driven by the rising demand from the personal care sector, the CBD Skin Care Market is expected to register CAGR of ~26% between 2021 and 2027, finds MarketDigits in its study.

Latest added CBD Skin Care Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Lord Jones. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the CBD Skin Care Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the CBD Skin Care Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “CBD Skin Care Market, By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Product (Oil, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of CBD Skin Care Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in CBD Skin Care Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Known for its several medical benefits and healing properties, cannabidoil (CBD) applications have gradually penetrated into skincare businesses. CBD offers numerous antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that can help in treatment various skin problems.

While there are limited studies on CBD benefits, it is in general considered safe for topical use. The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) has concluded in November 2017 that in its pure state CDB is unlikely have potential harm.

The report on the CBD skincare market is intended to help market players gauge investment feasibility across the key segments. It discovers hidden opportunities within the market as well as cautions companies against potential threats.

Key Takeaways from the CBD Skincare Market Study

CBD skincare market was valued at ~ US$ 816.9 Mn in 2020 and is projected to exhibit ~ 26% CAGR between 2020 & 2030

North America holds the leading share in the global CBD skincare market. The legalisation of cannabis cultivation in the U.S. and Canada are giving tailwinds to growth witnessed in the region

CBD oil to be in high demand. As per MarketDigits , it is expected to constitute the leading segment, accounting for over 30% of the CBD skincare market

The hemp-derived CBD segment will account for the leading market share

Offline sales channel including pharmaceutical stores, speciality stores & whole sellers and distributers will continue leading the market. Demand for instant gratification will keep sales in these channels high

Favorable Regulations to Drive CBD Beauty Trends across the World

Including CBD as a key ingredient in cosmetic products is a key trend prevailing in Europe’s beauty market. At the start of 2019, Holland & Barrett an innovative line of CBD infused cosmetics from Eos Scientific.

CBD products can be now found across various retailers in Europe, including Sephora and Boots besides various online platforms.

Throughout the world, various suppliers have been busy innovating and launching cosmetic products including CBD ingredients in the market. CBD in skin care is clearly a burgeoning trend in the beauty industry.

The trend has penetrated in Latin America as well, as the region witnessed a spurt of business initiatives and product launches containing CBD thanks to a more favourable regulatory approach.

While hemp is being used in beauty treatments since ages, researchers claim that incorporating CBD ingredients is now in key focus among manufacturers. There will be more emphasis on natural and organic ingredients especially since consumers are rendered more conscientious.

Who is Winning?

Some of the key players operating in the CBD skincare market are include Green Growth Brands, Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka, LLC, The CBD Skincare Company, Vertly Hemp, Leela Body Care Company CBD For Life, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Lord Jones, Fab CBD Company, Kapu Maku LLC, IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa, Mazz Hanna, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, Earthly, Body, Myaderm, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., Naturally Splendid, and Endoca LLC.

Several leading companies are focusing on R&D, merger & acquisition and partnership to come up with new technologies that can change the market landscape of CBD skincare.

Leading players in the CBD skin care market are also concentrating on introducing CBD-based products in their existing product portfolio to reach new customers, along with expanding their sales network worldwide. They are also penetrating in online platforms to boost sales.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global CBD Skincare market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2027.

The study divulges compelling insights on the CBD Skincare market based on product type (creams, moisturizers and lotions, serums, face & body cleansers, sunscreens, soaps, CBD oils, balm (lip balm, and eye balm), others), source type (natural & organic (marijuana derived CBD, and hemp-derived CBD) and synthetic), packaging type (pump, tubes, jar/ bottles, sticks and others), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores/ multi-brand stores, drug/ pharmaceuticals stores, online retailers, department stores, convenience stores and wholesalers & distributors), price range (economic and premium), across seven major regions.

