Artificial Intelligence of Things Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Sentrain, Maana, Glassbeam

The Artificial Intelligence of Thing is designed with the combination of the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies within the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to expand IoT operations, enhance human-machine interactions, and enhance data management, analytics, and decision-making capabilities. The AI technology, machine learning, provides IoT networks/systems with the ability to learn from data, transforming IoT enabled assets into machine learning. The artificial intelligence also helps in transforming IoT data into useful information, facilitating improved decision making. The Artificial Intelligence of Things has transformed both technologies by adding value to IoT through advanced machine learning and decision making. Along with that IoT is adding value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Tachyus (United States),SAS (United States),IBM (United States),HPE (United States),SAP (Germany),Microsoft (United States),Sentrain, Inc. (United States),Maana (United States),Neura (United States),Augury Systems (United States),Glassbeam (United States)

What’s Trending in Market:

High Demand for Advanced Decision-Making Solutions

High Involvement of AIOT in Deployment of 5G IoT

Challenges:

Undependability of AI Algorithms

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Automobile Manufacturers, Along With High Adoption of the AI Technology in Autonomous Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers:

High adoption of IoT automated connected devices in developed regions, because with the rapid movement of artificial intelligence for an advanced solution is making human life more and easier. Along with increasing government funding on smart city projects in an emerging nation such as China, India, and others. The combination of both technologies provides centralized and edge computing solutions.

The Global Artificial Intelligence of Things Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Robot-Based Industrial Inspection Services, Natural Language Processing, Smart Home Monitoring Systems, Telematics, IoT Financial Services, Cloud & It Services, Others), End Users (Enterprise, Industrial, Manufacturing Sector, BFSI, Automobile, Public and Government, Others), Technology (Big Data, Cognitive Computing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Anomaly Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Vehicle Telemetry, Others), Devices (Consumer Connected Devices {Smart TV, Smart Phone, Smart Watches, and Others}, Industrial {Smart Grid, Smart Cities, Smart Sensors, and Others}, Enterprise Connected Devices {Commercial Security Systems, Surveillance Camera, And Others}, Others), Offerings (Software, Services)

Global Artificial Intelligence of Things market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

