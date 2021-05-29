Mobile wallet Share to be Double During Forecast Year 2020-2030

Mobile wallet is a term used for virtual wallet payment as mWallet, digital wallet or eWallet. This is a mobile innovation and can be used efficiently by retailers by listing to their preferred mobile wallet network operator. Simply put, an application that enables users to send and receive money from their mobile devices is known as a mobile wallet. It is a mobile trade model aimed at making the payment services of a user easily accessible and comfortable. A mobile wallet enables consumers to transfer money from anywhere, even during travel. This provides not only cheaper transaction facilities, but also facilitates easy account management by consumers.

Global Mobile Wallet Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 24.58% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. More smartphones are anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period, combined with high Internet penetration. Further growth in the market is anticipated to augment better availability of mobile wireless payout applications. In addition, many governments worldwide are implementing digital payment initiatives. The Indian Government, for example, has introduced the Digital India initiative to encourage the country’s digital payment methodologies and cashless transactions.

Global Mobile Wallet Market: Key Players

American Express Company

Amazon.com, Inc.

Ant Financial Services Group

Allied Wallet, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Barclays plc

Due Inc.

First Data Corporation

Google LLC

ICICI Bank Limited

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Incorporated

Mozido Inc.

One Mobikwik System Pvt Ltd.

One Communications

Other Prominent Players

Global Mobile Wallet Market: Segments

Large enterprises are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over from 2019 to 2030

Global Mobile Payment Market is segmented by size into large enterprises, SMBs Due to growing usage of the safety solutions to prevent critical information, SMBs are also anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Organizations of all sizes are moving to digital transactions to reduce the burden on their IT support workers, lower costs and provide advanced service. Mobile Payment has been rapidly embraced and security companies have developed comprehensive cloud-based security solutions.

Global Mobile Wallet Market Dynamics

Drivers

Faster and better consumer experience:

Companies invested in new technology to meet the fast-changing market climate and have improved customer service. Mobile payments offer valuable data for consumers that companies can help influence future strategies. The enhancement of consumer service and increased trading profits is driven by digital payments. The transaction data collected from Mobile payments provide retailers with specific consumer insights and help to improve various business aspects, including marketing, promotional, and customer service choices.

Restraints

Lacking the standard level

The number of organizations buying goods and services worldwide increased year after year in cross-border trade. Mobile payment services are, however, unable to obtain a competitive advantage, given the lack of a single standardized global payment system, the lack of common standards, and diverse regulatory regulations. Countries have numerous payment rules and compliance with data storage that render unsustainable payments across borders. Furthermore, the national payment system is not for cross-border payment purposes.

Global Mobile Wallet Market report also contains analysis on:

Mobile Wallet Segments:

By Size: Large enterprises SMBs

By transaction mode: Short Message Service Near-Field-Communication Wireless application protocol



